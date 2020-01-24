FINGER LAKES WEST
Red Jacket 80, Bloomfield 44
Bloomfield (6-8, 5-4) — Adam Sheehan 18 points
RJ (13-0, 9-0) — Chase Rizzo 27 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals ... Adam Borst 10 assists ... Matt Record 14 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocked shots ... Andrew DaMore 8 points, 10 rebounds
——
Honeoye 52, Romulus 40
Honeoye (10-4, 6-3) — Dom Trippi 23 points ... Jack Reynolds 13 points ... Jake Jarosinski 12 points
Romulus (5-6, 2-5) — Daryl Morell 14 points
——
Dundee 44, South Seneca 39
Dundee (6-8, 4-4) — Logan Salvatore 21 points ... Steven Webster 15 points
SS (4-9, 4-4) — Matt Kenyon 15 points ... Kenyan Russ 9 points
——
NON-LEAGUE
Harley Allendale/Columbia 69, Destiny 44
HAC (3-7) — No statistics provided