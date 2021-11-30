ROMULUS — The only feeling better than winning the last game of the season may be winning the first.
After the Red Jacket Thanksgiving Tournament kicked off the Section V girls basketball season, the Romulus boys basketball hosted the regular season opener for Section V action on Monday evening with Hammondsport visiting.
After a one-win season last year, the Warriors look like a team turned around, as they dominated the Lakers in a 63-32 victory.
“Its a good feeling,” Romulus head coach Joe Pysnack. “Playing on home court, it’s a nice way to start the season, to get the concept of the game, flow of the game — the guys played well.”
Twenty-nine points is a large margin of victory for a team that finished the 2020-21 shortened season with a 1-9 record. But with no roster changes and another year, the core group of players have developed a familiarity, playing together through modified and junior varsity.
“We have a core group that are back together,” Pysnack said. “These guys have played together a whole lot and we have a system that works defensively for them. They read each other well, help each other out when needed, they work hard together and it came together nicely for one game. Not flawless but it was a good game and a nice win.”
Leading the way for the Warriors was senior Ben Jessop, who dropped 20 points on the Lakers. Henry Morse followed closely with 18 and Zach Butler chipped in with 13 points as well.
It’s a big win and a great start for the Warriors, but no first game is perfect. Coach Pysnack is pleased with what he saw but also sees things to improve.
“We have to shoot better from the free-throw line,” Pysnack said. Romulus shot 5-for-13 from the line. “We need to be better rotating on defense, the offense needs to smooth out, really all aspects of game need to be smooth to be a good team.”
Every team can also improve and get better, but the Warriors have already matched their win total from last season, and they did it in very convincing fashion.