WATERLOO — The Mynderse Academy boys basketball team steamed into Friday night’s Finger Lakes East matchup at rival Waterloo having won four of its past five games, headlined by a quality road win at Newark early last week.
“We had a little more confidence than we did in the first time we met (Waterloo),” Blue Devils coach Pat Prayne said. “I think we’re a much better team than we were in December.”
However, Waterloo was undefeated at home in 2019-20, and the Indians used the boost of a boisterous home crowd and some key plays in the closing moments to score a 56-48 triumph.
Waterloo guard Julian Ruiz managed only 4 points in the opening three quarters. However, his basket tied the game at 48. Kyle Slywka gave Waterloo the lead for good by converting teammate John Lawrence’s miss. After missed an opportunity to the score, Ruiz hit a crucial 3-pointer.
The late fireworks were part of a 10-point Waterloo spurt to end the contest. Ruiz canned a pair of late free throws for good measure, capping his 11-point evening.
“Julian’s one of our leaders” Indians coach Tim Darnell said after his team improved to 10-4 overall, including 7-3 in league games. “He’s the point guard. He’s the coach on the floor. He’s doing what he’s done all year, and he was guarding in one of their best players in Troy (Kabat) tonight.
“Julian does whatever we ask. He’s a true team guy, and you know that’s why he’s one of our captains too.”
Waterloo had defeated the Blue Devils by 17 points in December. Nothing about Friday’s contest resembled what happened over a month ago.
Both teams made more 3-pointers than 2-point shots in the first quarter. At one point, there was a stretch of four straight possessions ending in 3-pointers — Nick Jones and Kabat (game-high 15 points) connected for Mynderse, while Mike Hubbard (team-high 14 points) and Lawrence sank 3s for the Tribe. The game was knotted up at 13 after 8 minutes.
Waterloo led by 2 at the half and after three quarters. However, Mynderse seemed to poise to garner another key victory as the fourth quarter unfolded.
Kabat scored five straight points to tie the game at 41. Jared King’s clutch 3 gave the Blue Devils (6-8, 4-6) a lead they could not hold.
“It comes down to experience. To be able to play in the big moment, a lot of times it comes down to experience,” Prayne said. “The more times that these kids are in that situation, they react better, they invite it, they know what to do. So, when you’re young, sometimes the crowd’s yelling, the big lights on the big show, you get a little rattled.”
Darnell liked the way his team maintained its composure down the stretch.
“We did a pretty good job,” he said. “We didn’t rebound great throughout the game, but we got some key rebounds at the end. We worked our offense well enough to get some good shots at the end of the game.”