GENEVA — When the girls Section V brackets were released on Thursday, area boys high school teams had one more night to wrap up their regular-season play.
Now, it is win-or-go-home time throughout all classes as sectional brackets for the boys were released on Friday. Three local teams — Geneva, Lyons and Red Jacket — earned No. 1 seeds.
Here is a class-by-class breakdown of classes with local schools:
Class A2
No. 3 Wayne’s excellent season paid off with a first-round bye and home-court advantage in the second round. The Eagles not only have the advantage of extra days of rest, but they know their opponent. No. 6 Honeoye Falls-Lima also received a first-round bye, and the two teams will meet at Wayne Central School on Feb. 29 at 7 p.m.
Wayne finished with an 18-2 record while No. 6 HF-L finished .500 with a 10-10 mark.
Class B1
No. 1 Geneva and No. 3 Waterloo battled their ways to respective first-round byes. The Panthers finished at 16-4, including a comeback win over the Indians just last week, while Waterloo went 15-5.
No. 8 Pal-Mac will host No. 9 Midlakes on Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. The Red Raiders finished 7-13 while the Screaming Eagles were 5-15. The winner will travel to Geneva for a second-round contest set for Feb. 29 at 7 p.m.
No. 7 Newark hosts No. 10 North Rose-Wolcott on Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. The Reds were 10-10 while the Cougars went 6-14. No. 2 Batavia awaits the winner for a matchup set for Feb. 29 at 7 p.m.
As for Waterloo, the Indians will host the winner of No. 6 Livonia vs. No. 11 Greece Olympia. The second-round contest will be at Waterloo High School on Feb. 29 at 7 p.m.
- Class B2
No. 4 Penn Yan received a first-round bye after going 9-11 in the regular season. The Mustangs will await and host the winner of No. 5 Haverling vs. No. 12 Dansville for a game set for a 7 p.m. tip-off on Feb. 29.
No. 6 Mynderse finished with an identical record to the Mustangs (9-11) but received the sixth seed and will host No. 11 Early College on Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. Early College was 4-16.
Class C1
Red Jacket was rarely challenged in the regular season and received a No. 1 seed and a first-round bye for its efforts. Also receiving byes were No. 2 Marcus Whitman and No. 3 Gananda. Red Jacket ended with a 19-2 record, the Wildcats were 14-6 and the Blue Panthers went 15-5.
Red Jacket will host the winner of No. 8 C.G. Finney vs. No. 9 Canisteo-Greenwood in a second-round contest slated for Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.
Marcus Whitman plays the winner of No. 7 Sodus vs. No. 10 Addison. The Wildcats earned home court advantage and tip-off is expected for Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.
No. 6 East Rochester hosts No. 11 Williamson on Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. for a first-round matchup. ER went 10-10 and Williamson finished 6-14.
Class C2
No. 1 Lyons surprised few people and landed the top seed, a first-round bye and a game at Atwood Gymnasium. No. 3 Clyde-Savannah also received a first-round bye. The Lions swept their Route 31 rivals and went 18-2 on the season. Camden Chance and the Golden Eagles rolled over several opponents throughout the season, finishing 15-5.
The Lions will play the winner of No. 8 Bloomfield vs. No. 9 Pembroke. The second-round contest will be played at Atwood on Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.
Clyde-Savannah awaits the winner of No. 6 Alexander vs. No. 11 Campbell-Savona. Tip-off for the second round game is set for Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.
Class C3
No local teams received the No. 1 seed or a first-round bye.
No. 5 Dundee, finishing with a 9-11 record, is set to host No. 12 Marion, which struggled with an 0-20 record, at Dundee High School on Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.
No. 6 South Seneca will host No. 11 Naples at 7 p.m on Feb. 25. The South Seneca Warriors went 7-13 while Naples was 1-19.
No. 7 Harley-Allendale/Columbia finished 6-14 and will host No. 10 Keshequa at home on Feb. 25 at 6 p.m.
Class D2
No. 7 Romulus is the only local school competing in this class and is set to face No. 10 Andover at Dundee High School on Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.