OVID — Even when a season seems to be at its worst, the mindset before every game never seems to change.
The Clyde-Savannah and South Seneca boys basketball programs both had one victory on the year coming into Saturday evening’s contest.
The Falcons found control of the game in the second half and defeated the Golden Eagles 52-43 to secure their second-straight win.
“It’s a very positive thing,” South Seneca head coach Doug Baker said on winning two games in a row. “Hopefully we can use that momentum going forward, string a couple wins together to help ourselves in sectionals.”
Clyde-Savannah senior guard Andrew D’Amato drained a 3-pointer right off the opening tip to start what was a back-and-forth first quarter.
Falcons junior guard Zachary Sherry scored five of his 10 points in the opening quarter to give South Seneca the lead before Clyde-Savannah’s Kaleb VanDuyne connected on and-1 to knot the game up at 13-all after the extra free throw with one minute to go in the first quarter.
VanDuyne finished with a game-high 19 points but his tying free throw ended up being the last time the two teams would be even.
South Seneca got one more free throw from junior guard Devon Siurano to end the first quarter and led 14-13.
Junior forward Colton Dresser chipped in with two of his five field goals for the game in the second quarter as he would finish his night with a team-high 12 points.
After taking a 25-22 lead at the halftime break, South Seneca took control of the game in the third quarter and carried their momentum into the fourth. Junior forward Evan Thayer contributed with nine points for the Golden Eagles before fouling out in the fourth quarter.
It was a true team effort for the win as Falcons junior Ethan Laverack also added 11 points on his night and helped close out the win late in the game.
“Energy and effort,” Baker added on what he’s looking for from his team for the remainder of the season. “Just the compassionate play, not quitting. They’ve done a good job with that for the last couple of weeks, having a positive attitude, staying within games.”
South Seneca (2-12) now looks to win their third straight game when they travel to take on rival Romulus on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
“I’m looking for our team to play the way they have been coached to play,” Clyde-Savannah head coach Darren Preston said on his team going forward. “Which is to play hard all the time, execute our stuff, make our free throws, not turn the ball over. You’re going to turn the ball over because it’s high school and point guards have the ball in their hands a lot but we’re looking to cut down on those and just execute what we do, we don’t play the way that we practice.”
Clyde-Savannah (0-12) moves on with their season tonight when they host North Rose-Wolcott at 7:30 p.m.