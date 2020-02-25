GENEVA — Despite first-round byes and later starting dates in certain classes, boys sectional basketball begins tonight with several matchups featuring local teams, including No. 5 Dundee, No. 6 South Seneca and more.
Here are some breakdowns for the games tipping off tonight around the Finger Lakes region:
CLASS C2, C3(12) Marion at
(5) Dundee, 7 p.m., C3
Dundee has produced the very definition of an up-and-down season. The Scots went 9-11 and had streaks of several losses followed by consecutive wins. To begin the season, Dundee lost three out of its first four, then won two to get back even at 3-3 before losing four straight to finish 3-7 in the first half of the regular season. The Scots then went 6-4 to finish off the year including a three-game winning streak to cap the regular season.
Dundee has averaged 50.5 points per game while allowing 54.9. As their plus-minus may indicate, the Scots had several close games that could have gone either way. Eight ended with a five-point or less differential and three of those were losses, including a one-point loss to Hammondsport in December.
The Scots will be favored heading into their first-round matchup against Marion, but it’s the postseason, and no team should be counted out.
For Marion, there is no simple way to put it. 2019-20 has been a tough season at 0-20. The Black Knights have allowed 74 points per game while scoring an average of 37.4. They have passed the 50-point plateau twice in back-to-back games and have allowed two 80-point games, two 90-point games and a 100-point game against Lyons in their final regular season game.
It is hard to imagine a scenario where Marion will get its first win, but hey, there’s no time like the present.
(11) Naples
at (6) South Seneca, 7 p.m., Class C3
South Seneca struggled to find its way this season, finishing 7-13 overall. Their only winning streak lasted two games in the middle of January. The Falcons 52.4 points a game while giving up an average of 63.0, an 8.2-point decrease from points scored/points allowed ratio from last season. South Seneca was one-and-done in last year’s sectionals against a Clyde-Savannah team that has now moved up in class.
One thing that has stayed true for this Falcons team is their senior leader in Matt Kenyon. He closed out the fourth and final regular season of his career against Mynderse on senior night with a career-high 40 points with another career high, 10 3-pointers. South Seneca is going to need to keep its senior captain hot to make a run in this year’s sectionals. A South Seneca win would mean a three-game sweep of Naples.
It has been a tough year for Naples, losers of 18 straight to close out a 1-19 regular season. The Big Green scored 43.0 points a game this season while giving up 69.1 — a 15.0 point decrease from points scored/points allowed ratio from last season.
Naples made a run in last year’s sectionals before losing to eventual sectional champion Caledonia-Mumford in the semifinals.
Ben Green has been a mainstay for the Big Green both last year and this year. Green, a junior in his third season at the varsity level, is looking to bring back a spark that Big Green fans saw just a year ago.