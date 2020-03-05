BLOOMFIELD — The championship matchups have come together across all classes in the Section V tournament.
While the Penn Yan girls basketball team gets ready to face off against Avon for the championship on Saturday, the same matchup for boys took place in the Class B2 semifinals Wednesday night at Bloomfield High School’s Bomber Barn.
Though they put forth a valiant effort, fourth-seeded Penn Yan’s season ended against Avon’s red-hot shooters, 66-48.
The Mustangs (10-12) seemed outmatched from the opening tip, as the top-seeded Braves (16-6) featured superior size, depth and rebounding. Not only that, but Avon’s shooters had one of their best nights of the season, only missing three shots from beyond the arc.
Despite Avon’s hot hand, the Mustangs never gave in.
Players such as Brennan Prather, Mason Kuver and Peter Nicholson left it all out on the court, and even held Avon scoreless for over 5 minutes in the final quarter.
“Hats off to Avon. They shot outstanding,” first-year Penn Yan head coach Dan Doyle said after the game. “They made shots and did what they had to do, but the fight, that’s what we’ve done all year. We’ve had a lot of close games.”
The game began with a fast pace. Penn Yan’s quick hands and high press defense forced multiple turnovers to begin the game. The first 14 points of the game were split evenly.
As the minutes elapsed, Avon began to use its size to clog the lane, forcing Penn Yan to chuck up longer and more uncomfortable shots. On the other end, back-to-back 3-pointers from Avon’s Tyler Daily and Michael Rowland began to gave Avon a cushion. The Braves’ shooters would not miss often, but when they did, the 6-foot-plus duo of Zach Covin and Nick Rowland would wrestle away offensive rebounds and put in second-chance points.
Though Avon began to demonstrate its skill and size, Penn Yan fought and battled their way through each possession and were down 16-13 at the end of the first.
Almost instantaneous with the opening whistle of the second quarter came a barrage of 3-pointers from Avon. The Braves went 3-for-3 from beyond the arc in the first 2 minutes of the quarter and took a 27-16 lead with less than 4 minutes to go in the half.
Penn Yan’s scorers tried to shoot their way back, but were unsuccessful as the only buckets to fall for the Mustangs was a 3-pointer from Devon Gerhardt, a layup from Nicholson, and two free throws. Nicholson ended with a team-high 10 points.
Though the Mustangs were down 41-20 at the half, Doyle saw his team refuse to quit.
“The fight has always been there,” Doyle said of his team’s perseverance. “They never give up, so it doesn’t surprised me (how much they battled).”
Though he ended with just 7 points, Prather led his team in hustle and heart. The senior stole passes, clogged lanes, wrestled away rebounds and drew charges that showcased his leadership. Despite the effort, the third quarter was much of the same and ended with Avon up 58-34 heading into the final quarter.
As Avon began to slack on defense and offense, Penn Yan kept its same intensity throughout and held the Braves scoreless through nearly 5 minutes of the quarter. Nicholson found himself open and nailed back-to-back 3s, and the Mustangs whittled the deficit to 16. Time was not on their side, however, and with a minute left in the game, both teams pulled their starters.
Doyle is optimistic about the future of Penn Yan basketball.
“We’re excited,” Doyle reiterated. “It’s my first year. We’re building a new culture. We see the effort.
“Mason is going to be a third-year senior (next year). Devon is going to be a third-year senior. We went eight-, nine-deep the whole year.”
Joddie Decker, a junior guard on the Penn Yan girls’ team, was in attendance Wednesday night and will likely use the result as motivation for her squad to even the score with Avon come Saturday.