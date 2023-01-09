SENECA FALLS — The electricity inside Arthur L. Baker Gymnasium was at an all-time high on Saturday afternoon despite the Mynderse Blue Devils boys basketball team coming in with a six-game losing streak.
Mynderse welcomed a rival Waterloo Tigers team, who carried in an undefeated record in Finger Lakes East action.
Waterloo retained that record after earning a hard-fought 57-43 victory over their longtime rivals.
A Tigers program led by second-year head coach Josh Rice that went 0-2 against the Blue Devils in 2021-2022.
“It feels very good with the rivalry being so big between Mynderse and Waterloo,” Rice said about his first career win over Mynderse as the Waterloo head coach. “It’s good to finally get a win against them.”
Mynderse only led once on the entire day and that occurred before the opening tip after a technical free throw was made by junior guard Jake Prayne because of the Tigers dunking in warmups.
That didn’t stop Waterloo (7-2, 5-0) from jumping out to a 16-4 lead after the first four minutes of the game.
Tigers junior Devin Mulvey-Salerno scored 14 of his game-high 24 points in the opening quarter as back-to-back 3-pointers gave his team that 16-4 edge.
Waterloo senior guard Nolan Slywka contributed with 10 points in the win as he even converted on a fast-break dunk in the opening quarter.
It was an fast-pace first quarter that saw a combined 37 points from both sides as Mulvey-Salerno’s two three’s were later answered by back-to-back 3-pointers from Mynderse senior guard Jaydan Ryrko.
Ryrko finished with a team-high 15 points as his efforts only made it a 22-15 deficit after the first eight minutes.
“We fought,” Mynderse head coach Pat Prayne said after the game about his team. “We weren’t clicking offensively to say the least. We’re kind of undersized this year but we try to make up for it with execution and fight. I give them credit, I take my hat off to this Waterloo team, they’re very tough and very athletic so hats off to them, well deserved win.”
The pace for the rest of the game slowed down as the Tigers continued to fight off every Blue Devils push.
Mynderse (2-7, 0-5) cut the deficit to 22-20 in the early stages of the second quarter but Waterloo fought off every Blue Devils attempt in tying the game.
The Tigers recorded 11 of the final 13 points in the quarter which helped them take a 33-22 lead at the halftime break.
“We did a good job handling the adversity,” Rice said on his team’s composure throughout the game. “I talked about before the game, when adversity strikes, you need to be able to settle in, get back to playing our ball. That’s a very good Mynderse team, they’re young but they’re a solid team.”
Mynderse on multiple occasions in the second half cut the deficit back to single digits but could never put together a run big enough to get them their first victory in league play.
“Growth,” Prayne said on what he is looking for from his team this year. “We’re a relatively young team, we’re a small team. I graduated eight seniors last year so I have kids that haven’t always played together. We’re trying to gel. We have a great opportunity in the Finger Lakes East to get battled tested, it’s really about sectionals is what we keep saying.”