GORHAM — It’s been a quick turnaround for the Waterloo Tigers boys basketball team. Led by second-year head coach Josh Rice, the team has already won half as many games as it did in all of the 2021-22 season.
The Tigers added to their 2022-23 win total Friday night on Jim Tuck Court with a 60-49 victory over Marcus Whitman.
“I have a lot of guys that can play and they’re buying into the team concept,” Rice said after the win. “They understand our philosophy is to push the ball, play hard man-to-man defense, so we’re trying to get after it.”
Waterloo’s undefeated start in the always-difficult Finger Lakes East will prove vital in the battle for the league crown.
“The team aspect, we’re coming together and jelling as a team,” Rice added on what he has enjoyed most so far. “We’re in a very tough league. It’s early still, but it is important to get off to a good start in league play.”
Waterloo senior captain Nolan Slywka picked up where he left off from his game-winning, buzzer-beating, half-court shot against Palmyra-Macedon earlier this week with a 3-pointer on the Tigers’ very first possession Friday.
Slywka would lead all scorers with 18 points including added a fastbreak dunk in final stages of the fourth quarter.
Waterloo (4-1 overall, 3-0 league) jumped out to a 15-7 lead after the opening quarter, but Marcus Whitman didn’t stop battling.
Wildcats freshman Tariku Blueye recorded eight of his 12 points in the second quarter and a 9-0 run to start the period gave Whitman (2-3, 1-2) its first lead of the night at 16-15.
“They fought, they battled,” Marcus Whitman head coach Greg O’Connor said about his team. “At halftime we talked about the fact that we did climb back in that second quarter. We’ve started a few games slow, so we really have to learn how to adjust, get out of our own heads and come out playing like we know how to play.”
After trailing by one point at the halftime break, the Wildcats continued to attack and took another narrow lead, 32-31, thanks to a 5-0 solo run from sophomore guard Brody Royston.
Royston led the ‘Cats with 17 points but an answered lay-in at the other end by Waterloo senior captain Conner McCann gave the Tigers the lead for good. McCann’s bucket started an 11-2 run to end the third quarter and basically put the game out of reach.
Waterloo junior Devin Mulvey-Salerno added 15 points and his senior teammate Julian Pehrson contributed 13 in the win.
“I want them to learn every game whether it’s a win or a loss,” O’Connor said on what he’s looking forward to most from his young squad this season. “They’re reflective on everything and it’s going to be a great group to just develop throughout the season. Hopefully by the end we start to click really well, and we’ll figure it out.”