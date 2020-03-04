PITTSFORD — Given how epic the two teams battled in the regular season, it is only fitting that Geneva and Waterloo will clash once again in the Section Class B1 finals at Blue Cross Arena on Saturday.
While Geneva made quick work of Hornell, Newark and Waterloo engaged in a slugfest that would go back and forth, and would not be decided until seconds before the final buzzer when Kyle Slywka nailed a clutch 3-pointer and Joel Kraft blocked Dustin Case to win the game, 51-49.
“We had to battle, Newark played great,” Waterloo head coach Tim Darnell said moments after the win. “Their zone was huge; we had a hard time getting shots in, but our guys competed. They found a way to get it done.”
It was a fast pace to begin between the seventh-seeded Reds (12-11) and third-seeded Indians (17-5) at Pittsford Sutherland High School. Newark relied on the likes of Josh Green and Raeshawn Howard driving inside and on the baseline to get baskets up and underneath, while Waterloo’s ball sharing allowed them to score from wherever the open man was.
The Indians smothered the Reds around the rim, then exercised patience on the offensive side of the ball. Kyle Slywka, Julian Ruiz and Mike Hubbard were nailing their mid-range jumpers in the first and locking down defensively. It was a low-scoring game, and the Indians were ahead 13-5 at the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter began with the two teams trading 3s as Mike Hubbard of Waterloo hit a 3-pointer to answer a layup by Green. Reds’ junior guard Carter Steve then hit one of his two 3s seconds later, and Mike Hubbard hit another 3 right after that. Hubbard’s two 3s resulted in a 19-10 Waterloo lead. Hubbard would drop 12 points and three 3-pointers.
Newark’s offense began to pick up in the second quarter thanks to inside drives from Josh Green and Isaiah Camp. However, every time Newark looked like they were about to go on a scoring run, the Indians would answer with either an inside layup, a mid-range jumper or a 3-pointer.
Nevertheless, Newark slowly grinded their way back into the game. With seconds to go in the half, Green grabbed a defensive rebound and galloped down the court for a coast-to-coast layup to beat the buzzer, closing the gap to 24-21 in favor of the Indians.
The Reds continued to claw their way back and eventually took the lead shortly after Green stole the ball and slam-dunked the ball to close Waterloo’s lead to just 1 point. The Indians’ shooters went cold and Newark’s big men crowded the paint. Howard drained an inside layup that gave the Reds their first lead of the game, 29-28. The final 3 minutes of the quarter came down to the two teams exchanging fouls. Hubbard would nail another 3-pointer, but Newark answered with an and-1 from Devin Agosto and a mid-range jumper from Green to take back the lead.
Free throws and mid-range jumpers would be the two biggest factors for the majority of the fourth quarter. The Reds and Indians exchanged blows and, with less than 2 minutes to go, Newark found themselves up 49-44.
Waterloo found another gear. Thanks to back-to-back steals and second-chance buckets, the Indians erased a 5-point deficit in 75 seconds.
Then, Slywka happened.
With less than a minute to play and Newark up 49-47, Slywka received the ball on the left side, about 30 feet away from the bucket, with Case guarding him. With zero hesitation, Slywka pulled up and canned the long 3-pointer with 38 seconds to go to put Waterloo ahead, 50-49.
On the next possession, with less than 30 seconds to go, Green drove from the top of the arc inside for a contested layup that did not fall. Waterloo’s Devin Felber grabbed the rebound, was fouled and went 1-of-2 from the line.
A miscommunication from Newark resulted in Howard missing a pass and Case grabbing the ball before it bounced out of bounds. The senior guard attempted to chuck up a prayer, but Kraft was right there to emphatically block the shot, preserving the win for Waterloo and sending them to a third and final rematch against Geneva in the championship game.
“It’s going to be a monumental challenge,” Darnell said of the matchup against Geneva, “but we’re happy we are going to be there, and we’re hungry to try to do our best.”