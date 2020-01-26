ONTARIO CENTER — The Wayne Eagles boys basketball team solidified their dominance of the Finger Lakes East with a 61-54 victory over Geneva on Friday night.
Both teams were riding four-game win streaks heading into Friday night’s tilt. Wayne (11-1, 8-0) aimed to secure the Finger Lakes East and sweep the season series while the Panthers (9-3, 6-2) hoped to avenge their lone league loss earlier in the season.
Despite the Panthers’ recent string of solid team wins, Wayne erased any doubt that they would lose their foothold at the top of the league.
“I really thought we played well,” Geneva head coach Matt Deisering said. “We held Reynolds and Blankenberg to under their average. We played well. Defensively, (we) only had six turnovers but Wayne’s defense is very good and very disciplined.”
Devon “Junior” Martin led the Panthers in scoring once again with 21 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Nick Askin added 14 points with four three-pointers in the fourth quarter.
As for Wayne, their top players in Mason Blankenberg and Nathan McKenna were held under their average, but junior forward Eli Schichtel stepped up for the Eagles and drained 18 points, including a dagger three-pointer to seal the win in the fourth quarter.
Down by three points late in the fourth, Geneva had a chance to grab a missed shot rebound and storm back up the floor to either tie the game or come within one point. A mad scramble for the ball ensued and Wayne ended up wrestling it away and kicking it out to Schichtel, who was waiting in the corner. Schichtel caught and shot, nailing a three-pointer that ultimately sank the Panthers’ chances of a comeback.
Apart from Wayne’s solo, one-point loss to Penfield in the beginning of January, the Eagles have shown almost no holes in their game.
The core pieces of Mason Blankenberg and Nathan McKenna have been consistent all year long and with the experienced coaching of Bill Thomson at the helm, it is hard to imagine any team having success against the Wayne Eagles this season.
As for Geneva, the Panthers have played solid basketball under first-year head coach Matt Deisering, but with some inconsistent games from time to time. Part of their four-game win streak was a narrow, two-point win over Penn Yan, a team they should have beat handily. If Deisering can get his team firing on all cylinders, even the Wayne Eagles might have their hands full.
“We have lost to Northstar and Wayne twice, both are A2 teams,” Deisering said, noting the silver lining of the season’s losses. “We like to get up and down and play faster and Wayne takes that away from us. Their transition defense is great. We’ve lost three games to teams that are combined 21-2. Moving forward, we are not going to reinvent the wheel. We are gonna tweak some things and move forward. We have three games this week so we got to get back on the horse here.”