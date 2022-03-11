In what was another competitive season across Wayne County, the Lyons Lions headlined this year’s boys basketball all-league selections.
The Lions (21-2, 16-0) ran away with the league title once again this year after fending off second place Gananda back on Feb. 11 to sweep them on the season.
Lyons junior JC Walker was named the league Player of the Year. Walker led his Lions this season all the way to the Class C2 sectional championship.
Walker recorded his 1,000th point of his high school career with his first points during his team’s sectional semifinal victory over Campbell-Savona at Penn Yan Academy on Feb. 28.
He now looks to add on to that total heading into his senior year next season.
Walker’s senior teammate Jaylen Battle was also named to the first team. Battle was named a Ronald McDonald All-Star this year as well.
Junior Jacob Sides was named to second team to round out the Lions all-league selections.
Walker, Battle and Sides only lost twice this year as a team before falling to Oakfield-Alabama in the sectional finals.
Clyde-Savannah (1-19, 1-15) looks to rebound in 2022-2023 but that didn’t stop the Golden Eagles from receiving an all-league selection this season.
Senior Kaleb VanDuyne was named to second team for Clyde-Savannah.
The Golden Eagles’ season ended in a first round defeat against Campbell-Savona before rival Lyons was able to have their backs and take down that team in the semifinals.
Gananda head coach Jeff Thomson was named Coach of the Year.