The Wayne County boys basketball league was dominated by Lyons boys basketball, but there was plenty of other talent that shined throughout the month-long regular season.
In addition to making the First Team, Clyde-Savannah’s Camden Chance was given the Player of the Year honor for his consistent play in every game. Chance, along with 2nd Team All-Star Jaden Mckinney, led the Golden Eagles every single night in nearly all categories.
The Lyons Lions completed an undefeated regular season with relative ease behind the likes of Justice Smith Jr., J.C. Walker, Horace Betts IV and others. Dean Schott II took coach of the as he led Lyons to its third league title in a row and the first ever Wayne County Athletic Association Tournament championship.
Due to a shortened season and travel restrictions, the Lyons did not get to play many opponents outside Wayne County, and that may have had an effect in the Class C1 semifinal loss to Marcus Whitman.
Regardless, there is no denying Lyons was a dominant force all season long and had stars up and down their roster. Between the first and second teams, Lyons had four players named, accounting for 30% of the total All-Stars from Wayne County.
On the First Team, Justice “Tuti” Smith Jr. made the list as a Ronald McDonald All-Star selection along with Cam Chance. Joining Smith Jr. on the First Team is JC Walker. On the Second Team, Horace Betts IV and floor general Ahmir James made the list for the Lions.