GATES — ABC Gates Bowl was host of Saturday’s boys bowling Section V Championships. Some local teams made a huge impact and were crowned champions.
CLASS C
The Newark Reds captured the Class C Championship after posting a final team score of 5,551.
Newark senior Everett Cole led his team in scoring after posting a total individual score with a 1,314 series.
Cole was one of four bowlers off of head coach Mark Rowe’s squad that reached quadruple digits on Saturday.
Sophomore Xavier Smith finished with a 1,096 series, Haydn Tellier finished with a 1,089 series and sophomore Kevin Martinez finished with a 1,043 series for the Reds.
Sodus/Williamson senior Alan Bouwens finished with the highest game and series on the day finishing with a 1,397 series and 268 game.
Bouwens also made the all-section team on Saturday as Sodus/Williamson finished in fourth place overall with a 5,201 team score.
Waterloo came in second place with a 5,380 team score while Midlakes finished in seventh place with a 4,491 team score.
CLASS D
Head coach Mindy Johnson’s Penn Yan Mustangs team also had four bowlers reach quadruple digits leading up to their Class D sectional title on Saturday.
Penn Yan freshman Colin Johnson finished with the highest series for the class after posting a 1,301 series.
Mustangs senior Cameron Bassage had the highest game with a 257 while adding up to his 1,174 series for the day.
Freshman Connor Anderson finished with a 1,186 series while senior Trenton Samatulski ended his day with a 1,039 series helping Penn Yan win the sectional title.
Marcus Whitman and Clyde-Savannah made the podium as the Wildcats finished in second place with a 5,480 team score while the Golden Eagles finished in third place with a 4,916 team score.
Romulus finished in fourth place with a 4,688 team score while Dundee/Bradford ended in eighth place with a 3,302 team score.
CLASS A & B
Spencerport won the Class B sectional title as Canandaigua finished in sixth place with a 4,954 team score.
Rush-Henrietta captured the Class A championship on Saturday.