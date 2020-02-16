GATES — Just as had happened Friday, Newark and Marcus Whitman laid claim to Section V bowling championships.
This time, it was the boys’ turn.
The Reds won the Class C crown Saturday at AMF Gates Lanes with a 6,007-pin aggregate. They finished 83 pins ahead of runner-up Wayne Central, the Finger Lakes East champion, the qualify for the NYSPHSAA Division II Championships.
Newark’s Everett Cole threw a 268 game, the second best in Class C.
Penn Yan was third with a 5,553 total.
In Class D, Marcus Whitman repeated as champion after piling up 5,403 pins. Clyde-Savannah was second with 5,254.
Wildcats bowler Dominick Mangiarelli bowled the second-best six-game series in Class D, a 1,261. Two Finger Lakes West bowlers, Harley/Allendale-Columbia’s Jonathan Gambill and Naples’ Justin Green, chalked up the top single games, a 255 and 253, respectively.