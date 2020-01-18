NON-LEAGUE
Wayne 5, Harley Allendale/Columbia 0
At AMF Empire Lanes
HAC (22-23) — No scores provided
Wayne (49-6) — Joseph DiLella 661 (244) ... Mike Prizzi 628 (215)
Updated: January 18, 2020 @ 3:44 pm
