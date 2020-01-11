NON-LEAGUE
Weedsport 7, Lyons 0
At Doug Kent’s Rose Bowl Lanes
Lyons (0-42) — Jordan Plotts 557 (217) ... Zak Dunn 428 (151)
If you're a current print subscriber, you can opt-in for All Access at any time. All Access members receive unlimited access to fltimes.com stories and e-edition on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
PLUS All Access members also receive access to our exclusive Subscriber Savings program at no additional charge. (This alone can save you more than the cost of your subscription!)
✓ Unlimited fltimes.com access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|Monthly
|$16.61
|for 31 days
|6 Months
|$99.68
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$173.71
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: January 11, 2020 @ 5:52 pm
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 4 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...WAYNE, NORTHERN CAYUGA, LIVINGSTON, ONTARIO, AND ALLEGANY COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 6 AM TO 4 PM EST SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
GENEVA — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 149 Genesee St., has joined the latest buildings to be named to the Medina Sandstone Society Hall of Fame.
CANANDAIGUA — Over 200 runners braved the elements and came out to “feel the burn before the bird” at Ontario ARC’s 10th annual Canandaigua Turkey Trot.
PHELPS — Interstate Heating Inc. will celebrate its 30th anniversary next month.