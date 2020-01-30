NON-LEAGUE

Marcus Whitman 5, Harley/Allendale-Columbia 0

At Radio Social

MW (53-17) — Dom Mangiarelli 653 (247) ... Tim Phillips 552 (235) ... Austin King 538 (193)

HAC (31-34) — Jonathan Gambill 538 (203) ... Max Doud 470 (191)

