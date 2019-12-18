FINGER LAKES EAST
Marcus Whitman 5, Geneva 0
At Sunset Bowl
MW (19-6, 9-6) — Dom Mangiarelli 552 (235) … Tim Phillips 538 (192) … Austin King 528 (191) … Nick Lloyd 522 (187)
Geneva (1-29, 0-15) — Malakai Thomas 351 (143)
——
Wayne Central 5, Newark 0
At Doug Kent’s Rose Bowl Lanes
Wayne (29-1, 14-1) — Josh Burke 643 (259) … Joseph DiLella 601
Newark (24-6, 9-6) — Jared Dennis 612
——
Penn Yan 4, Waterloo 1
PY (20-5, 10-5) — Season-high 2,972 pinfall … Cameron Bassage 644 (235-203-206) … Trevor Harris 629 (247) … Jon Mashewske 613 (206-246) … Trenton Samatulski (203) … Ben Broome (190)
Waterloo (17-13, 3-12) — Won first game by 2 pins … Jarrad Wakefield 540 (250) … Chance Rivera 530 (210) … Garett Tuuri 501 (196)
——
FINGER LAKES WEST
Harley/Allendale-Columbia 4, Dundee 1
At Roseland Bowl
Dundee (10-15, 10-5) — Austin States 569 (206)
HAC (10-15, 10-5) — Jonathan Gambill 553 (211-205)
——
Romulus 5, Honeoye 0
At Roseland Bowl
Romulus (16-14, 11-4) — Ethan Wolverton 455 (165)
Honeoye (4-26, 0-15) — Dylan Swingle 400 (144)
——
Bloomfield 5, Naples 0
At Roseland Bowl
Bloomfield (20-10, 14-1) — Ryan Wollschleger 508 (190)
Naples (1-29, 1-14) — Justin Green 506 (208)
——
WAYNE COUNTY
Sodus/Williamson 5, Lyons 0
At Doug Kent’s Rose Bowl Lanes
S/W (24-1) — Justin Datthyn 563 (227) … Alan Bouwens 546 (223) … Brandon LaGassse 533 (187)
Lyons (0-25) — Jordan Plotts 477 (181) … Zak Dunn (199)
——
Clyde-Savannah 5, North Rose-Wolcott 0
At Park View Lanes
C-S (16-4) — Parker Miller 515 (205) … Quentin Haskins (177)
NR-W (10-10) — Daniel Lindenmuth 542 (214)