FINGER LAKES EAST

Marcus Whitman 5, Geneva 0

At Sunset Bowl

MW (19-6, 9-6) — Dom Mangiarelli 552 (235) … Tim Phillips 538 (192) … Austin King 528 (191) … Nick Lloyd 522 (187)

Geneva (1-29, 0-15) — Malakai Thomas 351 (143)

——

Wayne Central 5, Newark 0

At Doug Kent’s Rose Bowl Lanes

Wayne (29-1, 14-1) — Josh Burke 643 (259) … Joseph DiLella 601

Newark (24-6, 9-6) — Jared Dennis 612

——

Penn Yan 4, Waterloo 1

PY (20-5, 10-5) — Season-high 2,972 pinfall … Cameron Bassage 644 (235-203-206) … Trevor Harris 629 (247) … Jon Mashewske 613 (206-246) … Trenton Samatulski (203) … Ben Broome (190)

Waterloo (17-13, 3-12) — Won first game by 2 pins … Jarrad Wakefield 540 (250) … Chance Rivera 530 (210) … Garett Tuuri 501 (196)

——

FINGER LAKES WEST

Harley/Allendale-Columbia 4, Dundee 1

At Roseland Bowl

Dundee (10-15, 10-5) — Austin States 569 (206)

HAC (10-15, 10-5) — Jonathan Gambill 553 (211-205)

——

Romulus 5, Honeoye 0

At Roseland Bowl

Romulus (16-14, 11-4) — Ethan Wolverton 455 (165)

Honeoye (4-26, 0-15) — Dylan Swingle 400 (144)

——

Bloomfield 5, Naples 0

At Roseland Bowl

Bloomfield (20-10, 14-1) — Ryan Wollschleger 508 (190)

Naples (1-29, 1-14) — Justin Green 506 (208)

——

WAYNE COUNTY

Sodus/Williamson 5, Lyons 0

At Doug Kent’s Rose Bowl Lanes

S/W (24-1) — Justin Datthyn 563 (227) … Alan Bouwens 546 (223) … Brandon LaGassse 533 (187)

Lyons (0-25) — Jordan Plotts 477 (181) … Zak Dunn (199)

——

Clyde-Savannah 5, North Rose-Wolcott 0

At Park View Lanes

C-S (16-4) — Parker Miller 515 (205) … Quentin Haskins (177)

NR-W (10-10) — Daniel Lindenmuth 542 (214)

