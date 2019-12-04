FINGER LAKES EAST

Wayne Central 4, Marcus Whitman 1

At Roseland Bowl

Wayne (9-1, 4-1) — Won total pinfall by 53 … Josh Burke 635 (232) … Michael Parker 599 (215) … Mike Prizzi 577 (201)

Whitman (6-4, 1-4) — Dom Mangiarelli 696 (237) … Nick Lloyd 566 (213)

——

Newark 5, Waterloo 0

At Doug Kent’s Rose Bowl Lanes

Waterloo (5-5, 0-5) — Chance Rivera 597 (225)

Newark (10-0, 5-0) — Everett Cole 623 (220-211)

——

FINGER LAKES WEST

Bloomfield 5, Honeoye 0

At Roseland Bowl

Honeoye (0-10, 0-5) — Darren Redmond 422 (168)

Bloomfield (5-5, 5-0) — Ryan Wollschleger 540 (202) … Justin Lester (505, (193)

——

Dundee 4, Naples 1

At Brock’s Bowl

Naples (1-9, 1-4) — Justin Green 589 (211-210)

Dundee (4-6, 4-1) — Stephen Smith 536 (190)

——

WAYNE COUNTY

North Rose-Wolcott 5, Red Creek 0

At Park View Lanes

NR-W (5-0) — Daniel Lindemuth 591 (217-209)

RC (0-5) — Heath Spires 420 ... Trevor Baker (160)

Tags

Recommended for you

Loading...
Loading...