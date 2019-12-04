FINGER LAKES EAST
Wayne Central 4, Marcus Whitman 1
At Roseland Bowl
Wayne (9-1, 4-1) — Won total pinfall by 53 … Josh Burke 635 (232) … Michael Parker 599 (215) … Mike Prizzi 577 (201)
Whitman (6-4, 1-4) — Dom Mangiarelli 696 (237) … Nick Lloyd 566 (213)
——
Newark 5, Waterloo 0
At Doug Kent’s Rose Bowl Lanes
Waterloo (5-5, 0-5) — Chance Rivera 597 (225)
Newark (10-0, 5-0) — Everett Cole 623 (220-211)
——
FINGER LAKES WEST
Bloomfield 5, Honeoye 0
At Roseland Bowl
Honeoye (0-10, 0-5) — Darren Redmond 422 (168)
Bloomfield (5-5, 5-0) — Ryan Wollschleger 540 (202) … Justin Lester (505, (193)
——
Dundee 4, Naples 1
At Brock’s Bowl
Naples (1-9, 1-4) — Justin Green 589 (211-210)
Dundee (4-6, 4-1) — Stephen Smith 536 (190)
——
WAYNE COUNTY
North Rose-Wolcott 5, Red Creek 0
At Park View Lanes
NR-W (5-0) — Daniel Lindemuth 591 (217-209)
RC (0-5) — Heath Spires 420 ... Trevor Baker (160)