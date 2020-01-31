FINGER LAKES EAST
Wayne 5, Waterloo 0
At Sunset Bowl
Wayne (69-6, 34-6) — Joseph DiLella 628 (237-223) … Michael Parker 612 (223-200)
Waterloo (41-34, 8-32) — Jarrad Wakefield 537 (207)
——
FINGER LAKES WEST
Bloomfield 5, HAC 0
At Radio Social
Bloomfield (48-27, 42-3) — Ryan Wollschleger 627 (227)
HAC (31-39, 26-19) — Jonathan Gambill 576 (207-202)
——
Honeoye 5, Naples 0
At Roseland Bowl
Naples (3-72, 3-42) — Eli Smith 311 (149)
Honeoye (15-60, 11-34) — Dylan Swingle 326 … Matt Russell (137)
——
Romulus 5, Dundee 0
At Sunset Bowl
Dundee (27-43, 22-23) — Stephen Smith 644 (210-224-210)
Romulus (37-38, 31-14) — Ethan Wolverton 581 (235) … Cullan Riley 580 (231)
——
WAYNE COUNTY
Sodus/Williamson 5, Clyde-Savannah 0
At Doug Kent’s Rose Bowl Lanes
S/W (55½-4½, 55½-4½) — Clinched third straight league title … Won first game by 15 pins, second by 18 and third by 28 … Brendan Kephart 578 (246) … Justin Datthyn 546 (212) … Alan Bouwens 541 (242) … Brandon Lagasse 512 (201) … Peter Matteson (194)
C-S (44½-10½, 44½-10½) — Hunter Donselaar 556 (214) … Riley Wright 539 (244) … Connor Wright 535 (191) … Zach Gural (192)
——
Red Creek 5, Lyons 0
At Park View Lanes
Lyons (0-62, 0-55) — Zac Dunn 543 (199)
RC (15-40, 15-40) — Heath Spires 452 (181)
——
MONROE COUNTY
Canandaigua 5, Eastridge 0
At Roseland Bowl
CA (21-49) — Charles Maneval 551 (215)