FINGER LAKES EAST

Wayne 5, Waterloo 0

At Sunset Bowl

Wayne (69-6, 34-6) — Joseph DiLella 628 (237-223) … Michael Parker 612 (223-200)

Waterloo (41-34, 8-32) — Jarrad Wakefield 537 (207)

——

FINGER LAKES WEST

Bloomfield 5, HAC 0

At Radio Social

Bloomfield (48-27, 42-3) — Ryan Wollschleger 627 (227)

HAC (31-39, 26-19) — Jonathan Gambill 576 (207-202)

——

Honeoye 5, Naples 0

At Roseland Bowl

Naples (3-72, 3-42) — Eli Smith 311 (149)

Honeoye (15-60, 11-34) — Dylan Swingle 326 … Matt Russell (137)

——

Romulus 5, Dundee 0

At Sunset Bowl

Dundee (27-43, 22-23) — Stephen Smith 644 (210-224-210)

Romulus (37-38, 31-14) — Ethan Wolverton 581 (235) … Cullan Riley 580 (231)

——

WAYNE COUNTY

Sodus/Williamson 5, Clyde-Savannah 0

At Doug Kent’s Rose Bowl Lanes

S/W (55½-4½, 55½-4½) — Clinched third straight league title … Won first game by 15 pins, second by 18 and third by 28 … Brendan Kephart 578 (246) … Justin Datthyn 546 (212) … Alan Bouwens 541 (242) … Brandon Lagasse 512 (201) … Peter Matteson (194)

C-S (44½-10½, 44½-10½) — Hunter Donselaar 556 (214) … Riley Wright 539 (244) … Connor Wright 535 (191) … Zach Gural (192)

——

Red Creek 5, Lyons 0

At Park View Lanes

Lyons (0-62, 0-55) — Zac Dunn 543 (199)

RC (15-40, 15-40) — Heath Spires 452 (181)

——

MONROE COUNTY

Canandaigua 5, Eastridge 0

At Roseland Bowl

CA (21-49) — Charles Maneval 551 (215)

