FINGER LAKES EAST

Newark 5, Marcus Whitman 0

At Roseland Bowl

Newark (34-6, 19-6) — Jared Dennis 652 (245) ... Grayson Cole 650 (134) ... Garrett Natale 587 (222) ... Jacob Fleischman 555 (194) ... Everett Cole 533 (211)

MW (20-15, 10-15) — Dom Mangiarelli 604 (225) ... Austin King 528 (189) ... Tim Phillips 512 (190)

——

Wayne 4, Penn Yan 1

At AMF Empire Lanes

Penn Yan (29-6, 14-6) — Cameron Bassage 603 (214) ... Zach Gurba (223)

Wayne (33-2, 18-2) — Mike Prizzi 643 (220) ... Joseph DiLella 599 (221)

——

FINGER LAKES WEST

Romulus 5, Naples 0

At Sunset Bowl

Naples (2-38, 2-23) — Iain Welch 323

Romulus (25-15, 20-5) — Cullan Riley 548 (197) ... Alex VanCamp 511 (209)

——

Bloomfield 4, Dundee 1

At Roseland Bowl

Dundee (12-23, 12-13) — Stephen Smith 466 (169)

Bloomfield (24-16, 18-2) — Ryan Wollschleger 518 (184)

——

Harley Allendale/Columbia 4, Honeoye 1

At Roseland Bowl

HAC (13-17, 13-7) — Jonathan Gambill 566 (224)

Honeoye (9-31, 5-20) — Austin Bonbrake 393 (154)

——

WAYNE COUNTY

North Rose-Wolcott 4, Lyons 0

At Doug Kent’s Rose Bowl Lanes

NR-W (15-10) — Garret Dennis 422 (163)

Lyons (0-35) — Jordan Plotts 506 (189)

——

Sodus 5, Red Creek 0

At Park View Lanes

Sodus/Williamson (29-1) — Alan Bouwens 545 (208)

Red Creek (5-20) — Josh Cornish 407 (145)

