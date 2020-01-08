FINGER LAKES EAST
Newark 5, Marcus Whitman 0
At Roseland Bowl
Newark (34-6, 19-6) — Jared Dennis 652 (245) ... Grayson Cole 650 (134) ... Garrett Natale 587 (222) ... Jacob Fleischman 555 (194) ... Everett Cole 533 (211)
MW (20-15, 10-15) — Dom Mangiarelli 604 (225) ... Austin King 528 (189) ... Tim Phillips 512 (190)
——
Wayne 4, Penn Yan 1
At AMF Empire Lanes
Penn Yan (29-6, 14-6) — Cameron Bassage 603 (214) ... Zach Gurba (223)
Wayne (33-2, 18-2) — Mike Prizzi 643 (220) ... Joseph DiLella 599 (221)
——
FINGER LAKES WEST
Romulus 5, Naples 0
At Sunset Bowl
Naples (2-38, 2-23) — Iain Welch 323
Romulus (25-15, 20-5) — Cullan Riley 548 (197) ... Alex VanCamp 511 (209)
——
Bloomfield 4, Dundee 1
At Roseland Bowl
Dundee (12-23, 12-13) — Stephen Smith 466 (169)
Bloomfield (24-16, 18-2) — Ryan Wollschleger 518 (184)
——
Harley Allendale/Columbia 4, Honeoye 1
At Roseland Bowl
HAC (13-17, 13-7) — Jonathan Gambill 566 (224)
Honeoye (9-31, 5-20) — Austin Bonbrake 393 (154)
——
WAYNE COUNTY
North Rose-Wolcott 4, Lyons 0
At Doug Kent’s Rose Bowl Lanes
NR-W (15-10) — Garret Dennis 422 (163)
Lyons (0-35) — Jordan Plotts 506 (189)
——
Sodus 5, Red Creek 0
At Park View Lanes
Sodus/Williamson (29-1) — Alan Bouwens 545 (208)
Red Creek (5-20) — Josh Cornish 407 (145)