NON-LEAGUE

Wayne 5, Bloomfield 0

At Roseland Bowl

Wayne (54-6) — Joseph DiLella 617 (234) ... Michael Prizzi 591 (210)

Bloomfield (34-26) — Ryan Wollschleger 409 (215) ... Justin Lester 403 (244)

——

Marcus Whitman 5, Dundee 0

At Brock’s Bowl

MW (43-17) — Dom Mangiarelli 669 (255) ... Tim Phillips 622 (245)

Dundee (26-34) — Stephen Smith 576 (236)

——

Newark 5, Honeoye 0

At Roseland Bowl

Newark (50-10) — Jared Dennis 568 ... Grayson Cole (215)

Honeoye (10-55) — Austin Bonbrake 434 (165)

——

Waterloo 5, Naples 0

At Roseland Bowl

Waterloo (41-24) — Garett Tuuri 599 (225) ... Jarrad Wakefield 592 (218)

Naples (2-58) — Justin Green 633 (231)

——

Penn Yan 5, Romulus 0

At Sunset Bowl

PY (49-11) — Cameron Bassage 611 (218) ... Connor Harmon 598 (224)

Romulus (27-38) — Ethan Wolverton 484 (173) ... Cullan Riley 466 (162)

