NON-LEAGUE
Wayne 5, Bloomfield 0
At Roseland Bowl
Wayne (54-6) — Joseph DiLella 617 (234) ... Michael Prizzi 591 (210)
Bloomfield (34-26) — Ryan Wollschleger 409 (215) ... Justin Lester 403 (244)
——
Marcus Whitman 5, Dundee 0
At Brock’s Bowl
MW (43-17) — Dom Mangiarelli 669 (255) ... Tim Phillips 622 (245)
Dundee (26-34) — Stephen Smith 576 (236)
——
Newark 5, Honeoye 0
At Roseland Bowl
Newark (50-10) — Jared Dennis 568 ... Grayson Cole (215)
Honeoye (10-55) — Austin Bonbrake 434 (165)
——
Waterloo 5, Naples 0
At Roseland Bowl
Waterloo (41-24) — Garett Tuuri 599 (225) ... Jarrad Wakefield 592 (218)
Naples (2-58) — Justin Green 633 (231)
——
Penn Yan 5, Romulus 0
At Sunset Bowl
PY (49-11) — Cameron Bassage 611 (218) ... Connor Harmon 598 (224)
Romulus (27-38) — Ethan Wolverton 484 (173) ... Cullan Riley 466 (162)