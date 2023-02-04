CANANDAIGUA — Russ Gillan has been the Waterloo boys and girls bowling head coach for over a decade. On Thursday night at Roseland Bowl, Gillan witnessed a first for the Waterloo boys bowling program.
Waterloo defeated Marcus Whitman 4-1 on both the boys and girls sides but it was a key victory for Gillan’s boys team as they clinched the program’s first league title, claiming this year’s Finger Lakes East crown.
Gillan, a former Waterloo wrestler, did not bowl when he attended his alma mater because there was no bowling team at the time. Now, the victory is all the more sweet.
“I was happy for them because they have put in a lot of extra work on their own time to get to where they’re at,” Gillan said in a phone call to the Times. “I was happy because the team will now get some recognition in the gym because it’s our first ever banner.”
Gillan once took bowling as a class at Finger Lakes Community College. He spent some time as a wrestling coach at Waterloo, and when the former Waterloo bowling coach stepped down, in came Gillan.
“I knew how to relate to kids,” Gillan said on the reasoning of accepting the head bowling job years ago.
The Tigers boys team has put together a phenomenal season and, with the win over the Wildcats, improved to 59-6 overall and 44-6 in the league.
Senior captain Garett Tuuri helped lead the way on Thursday with a series of 622 and a high-game of 216.
“I’ve watched him the past five years going from knowing how to be a contributor to an unquestionable leader of this team,” Gillan said about Tuuri.
Michael Panek is another senior that Gillan has worked with for the last five years. Gillan referred to Panek as the “heart and soul” of the team.
The other of the three seniors for this year is Zachary Hunt. Gillan said that all three have progressed quite a bit over the years.
Xander Rogers and Zachary Manko are bowling their first season on Waterloo’s varsity. Gillan said that they are some of the big reasons why they have catapulted to a league championship and now are in sectional contention. Rogers accounted for the team’s best series and second highest game in Thursday’s contest with a 650 series and a high-game of 234. Manko recorded the highest game with a 246 as part of a 622 series.
Both of Gillan’s teams currently post an above .500 record heading into the postseason. The Waterloo girls are at 38-27 overall and 27-23 in the league after getting a huge victory over Marcus Whitman.
“I couldn’t be more proud of both teams,” Gillan said. “We’re peaking at the right time. They’re amazingly coachable. They’re wonderful kids. They are not just good bowlers, good athletes but they are just good people. It’s just a nice family atmosphere. We support each other.”
Next up for the Tigers is moving onto Section V play.
“It’s the connections with the kids and watching them jell together, support each other, that’s amazing,” Gillan said on what he has enjoyed the most this season so far.