Every cross country meet plays host to several schools, each of which have their team tents lined up next to one another throughout the host school’s track. When each of the races begin, sometimes 50 or more runners start in a crowd and all take off at the sound of the starting gun.
The hullabaloo that makes a cross country meet such an enjoyable contest will be altered this year — or not exist at all. Social distancing must be enforced, and unless runners can maintain six feet or more of space, they will have to wear a mask while running.
Cross country is hardly the only sport affected by the coronavirus guidelines, and coaches, athletic directors and Section V board members inevitably must come up with safe ways to conduct meets. Given the events of the previous six months, the problems are good ones to have. It means that sports are back and return to play is rapidly approaching.
The altered Wayne-Finger Lakes schedule will debut Oct. 3; meets will be contested on Tuesdays and Saturdays, the result of a condensed time frame to conduct a season. Wayne Central, Marcus Whitman and Honeoye look to defend their league crowns, which will be all the more valuable as there are no regional or state championships, and the prospect of whether Section V championships will be contested remain uncertain.
W-FL EASTWayne Central may well reign supreme for the second consecutive year. In 2019, they went 35-3 and took the league crown over Newark, who went 32-6. A team that may surprise is Geneva, which had a respectable 2019 and will look to lean on their young talent to leapfrog Waterloo, Newark and Wayne for the league title.
“We’ve had a lot of success at the modified level the past couple of years,” Geneva head coach Josh Bailey said. “We’ve got a young group of kids that are showing a lot of talent, and any experience I can get them would be a bonus for us so that they can continue to progress and improve.
“As a team, last year we did well. We’ve been able to produce all-stars each season, but ultimately I’m excited about the talent we have.”
Bailey will lean on Jaheim Jackson for senior leadership.
“Jaheim is our No. 1 guy,” Bailey began. “Jaheim is a competitor, and he hasn’t been able to compete in some time. I know he’ll be ready and be excited.”
Perhaps the better news is that it won’t be just up to the seniors to determine the success of the season: Two former modified runners for Geneva, Ryan Brown and Corey Bailey, the coach’s son, went undefeated in the 2019 modified season.
W-FL CENTRALMarcus Whitman cross country defined the term dominance in 2019, going 37-1. Bloomfield/Naples, the nearest school to them in the standings, had 10 more losses than the Wildcats.
Aside from those two programs, the W-FL Central league had a down 2019, with five of the seven schools falling under the .500 for win-losses.
W-FL WESTMuch like Marcus Whitman in the Central, Honeoye took the league title in 2019 with ease, ending with a 36-2 record and 12 fewer losses than second-place Red Jacket, who went 24-14.
Unlike the Central, the West seemed to have a larger range of win-loss records across its six teams. Honeoye looks to be the favorite once again, and programs like Dundee/Bradford and Red Creek will look to improve heading into 2020.
It won’t be the perfect season, but ask any of the coaches or runners, and they’ll probably say they’re thrilled to have it.
Here are the cross country considerations released in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s Return to Interscholastic Athletics document:
General Considerations:
- Schools are encouraged to comply with NFHS Rule 8-5, that events contested with four or fewer teams be limited to a maximum of 12 participants from each team.
- No hugging, shaking hands, or fist bumps.
- Cross country meets should consider using staggered, wave or interval starts, with a minimum of one minute.
- Meet organizers should take into account using FAT timing, course layout, use of waves, and social distancing in consideration of determining the size of an invitational meet.
- In non-dual meets, it is recommended athletes wear numbers for easy identification.
- It is recommended a course is 200 yards from the start line to the narrowing point.
- Possible Rule Modifications: o 8-1-3a:Consider widening the course to at least six feet at its narrowest point.
Finish:
- Consider using finish corrals and FAT timing for larger meets as easier to distance at finish.
- With no FAT timing system consider alternative means of finish place and time to address congestion at finish line.
- Consider using image-based equipment at finish to assist with picking place to avoid congestion.
- Event organizers should have a hydration plan for the end of the race.
Pre and Post Meet:
- Establish cross country specific social distancing meet protocols including the elimination of handshakes before and after the match.
- The use of team tents on site is discouraged.
- Teams are expected to provide individual water for their athletes and discourage the use of water stations and open cups.
Considerations for Officials:
- Bring personal hand sanitizer. Wash hands frequently
- Don’t share equipment.
- Follow social distancing guidelines:
- Pre and Post Meet conferences,
- Clerking at the startline
- Tabulations and posting of results.
- Consider using electronic whistle.
- Do not shake hands and follow pre and post-game ceremony guidelines established by state association.
Considerations for Coaches:
- Communicate your guidelines in a clear manner to students and parents.
- Consider conducting workouts in “cohorts” of same students always training and rotating together in practice to ensure more limited exposure if someone develops an infection.
- Keep accurate records of those athletes and staff who attend each practice in case contact tracing is needed.
Considerations for Students:
- Consider making each student responsible for their own supplies
- Students should wear their own appropriate workout clothing (do not share clothing), and individual clothing/towels should be washed and cleaned after every workout immediately upon returning home.
- Bring own water bottle.
Considerations for Parents:
- A family’s role in maintaining safety guidelines for themselves and others:
- Provide personal items for your child and clearly label them.
- Spectators should not congregate around the finish area.