WAYNE-FINGER LAKES
At Allendale-Columbia School
Bloomfield/Naples 28, Marion 29
Bloomfield/Naples 27, Harley/Allendale-Columbia 29
Bloomfield/Naples 20, Mynderse 37
Marion 28, Harley/Allendale-Columbia 29
Marion 18, Mynderse 37
Harley/Allendale-Columbia 15, Mynderse 42
1. Mack Brewington (Ma), 17:07
2. Jason Lonneville (Ma), 18:25
3. Jude Rischpater (B/N), 18:34
4. Drew Reigelsperger (B/N), 18:53
5. Ryan Mogauro (HAC), 19:19
6. Kieranan Bolan (B/N), 19:28
7. Liam De La Osa Cruz (Ma), 19:56
8. Thomas DeMers (HAC), 20:17
9. Greg Castellano (HAC), 20:29
10. Maxwell Sun (HAC), 20:36
Also
12. Caleb Turner (My), 20:43
——
At Red Creek HS
Marcus Whitman 19, Clyde-Savannah/Lyons 42
Marcus Whitman 19, Red Creek 42
Marcus Whitman 16, Williamson 43
Williamson 26, Clyde-Savannah/Lyons 31
Williamson 24, Red Creek 35
Clyde-Savannah/Lyons 26, Red Creek 33
1. Liam Prendergast (MW), 17:08
2. Andrew Deming (RC), 17:21
3. Aidan Royston (MW), 17:42
4. Derrick Tandle (CSL), 17:45
5. Kaden Kays (MW), 19:06
6. Carson Miller (MW), 19:12
7. Owen Moore (CSL), 19:28
8. Ben Thompson (MW), 19:35
9. Caeleb Suwyn (W), 19:52
10. Cameron Clark (MW), 20:01
——
At Red Jacket HS
Honeoye 21, Red Jacket 38
Honeoye 19, North Rose-Wolcott 44
Honeoye 15, Pal-Mac 50
Red Jacket 22, North Rose-Wolcott 37
Red Jacket 16, Pal-Mac 47
North Rose-Wolcott 20, Pal-Mac 40
1. James Hallett (H), 17:11
2. Ryan King (NR-W), 17:26
3. Miguel Benito (RJ), 18:05
4. Quaid Griffin (H), 18:21
5. Evan Miller (H), 18:44
6. Max McHugh (RJ), 18:46
7. Quinn Olsen (H), 18:47
8. Taylor Vanderwark (H), 18:48
9. Brock Hill (RJ), 18:53
10. Charlie Sherman (H), 18:54
Also
14. Kyle Green (P-M), 19:38
——
At Sodus HS
Wayne 17, Midlakes 43
Wayne 16, Sodus 47
Midlakes 23, Sodus 34
INC: Romulus (no runners)
1. Andrew Rook (W), 18:29
2. Colin Flannery (W), 19:02
3. Daniel Rook (W), 19:20
4. Nicholas Pettit (W), 19:33
5. Keith Allen (S), 19:55
6. Chase Peacock (M), 20:02
7. Cameron Deisering (M), 20:16
8. Bennett Dunstan (W), 20:51
9. Owen Doran (W), 20:55
10. Evan Raes (M), 21:00