WAYNE-FINGER LAKES

At Allendale-Columbia School

Bloomfield/Naples 28, Marion 29

Bloomfield/Naples 27, Harley/Allendale-Columbia 29

Bloomfield/Naples 20, Mynderse 37

Marion 28, Harley/Allendale-Columbia 29

Marion 18, Mynderse 37

Harley/Allendale-Columbia 15, Mynderse 42

1. Mack Brewington (Ma), 17:07

2. Jason Lonneville (Ma), 18:25

3. Jude Rischpater (B/N), 18:34

4. Drew Reigelsperger (B/N), 18:53

5. Ryan Mogauro (HAC), 19:19

6. Kieranan Bolan (B/N), 19:28

7. Liam De La Osa Cruz (Ma), 19:56

8. Thomas DeMers (HAC), 20:17

9. Greg Castellano (HAC), 20:29

10. Maxwell Sun (HAC), 20:36

Also

12. Caleb Turner (My), 20:43

——

At Red Creek HS

Marcus Whitman 19, Clyde-Savannah/Lyons 42

Marcus Whitman 19, Red Creek 42

Marcus Whitman 16, Williamson 43

Williamson 26, Clyde-Savannah/Lyons 31

Williamson 24, Red Creek 35

Clyde-Savannah/Lyons 26, Red Creek 33

1. Liam Prendergast (MW), 17:08

2. Andrew Deming (RC), 17:21

3. Aidan Royston (MW), 17:42

4. Derrick Tandle (CSL), 17:45

5. Kaden Kays (MW), 19:06

6. Carson Miller (MW), 19:12

7. Owen Moore (CSL), 19:28

8. Ben Thompson (MW), 19:35

9. Caeleb Suwyn (W), 19:52

10. Cameron Clark (MW), 20:01

——

At Red Jacket HS

Honeoye 21, Red Jacket 38

Honeoye 19, North Rose-Wolcott 44

Honeoye 15, Pal-Mac 50

Red Jacket 22, North Rose-Wolcott 37

Red Jacket 16, Pal-Mac 47

North Rose-Wolcott 20, Pal-Mac 40

1. James Hallett (H), 17:11

2. Ryan King (NR-W), 17:26

3. Miguel Benito (RJ), 18:05

4. Quaid Griffin (H), 18:21

5. Evan Miller (H), 18:44

6. Max McHugh (RJ), 18:46

7. Quinn Olsen (H), 18:47

8. Taylor Vanderwark (H), 18:48

9. Brock Hill (RJ), 18:53

10. Charlie Sherman (H), 18:54

Also

14. Kyle Green (P-M), 19:38

——

At Sodus HS

Wayne 17, Midlakes 43

Wayne 16, Sodus 47

Midlakes 23, Sodus 34

INC: Romulus (no runners)

1. Andrew Rook (W), 18:29

2. Colin Flannery (W), 19:02

3. Daniel Rook (W), 19:20

4. Nicholas Pettit (W), 19:33

5. Keith Allen (S), 19:55

6. Chase Peacock (M), 20:02

7. Cameron Deisering (M), 20:16

8. Bennett Dunstan (W), 20:51

9. Owen Doran (W), 20:55

10. Evan Raes (M), 21:00

