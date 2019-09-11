WAYNE-FINGER LAKES
At Bloomfield HS
Bloomfield/Naples 27, Red Jacket 28
Bloomfield/Naples 18, Sodus 46
Penn Yan 27, Bloomfield/Naples 29
Penn Yan 19, Sodus 42
Red Jacket 27, Penn Yan 28
Red Jacket 18, Sodus 43
1. Miguel Benito (RJ), 18:06
2. Ayden Mowry (PY), 18:50
3. Carter Waldeis (B/N), 19:07
4. Jude Rischpater (B/N), 19:24
5. David Young (PY), 19:26
6. James Tette (PY), 19:30
7. Drew Reigelsperger (B/N), 20:09
8. Brock Hill (RJ), 20:40
9. Keith Allen (S), 20:52
10. Max McHugh (RJ), 21:06
——
At Geneva HS
Geneva 24, Williamson 33
Geneva 17, Pal-Mac 45
Williamson 21, Pal-Mac 37
INC: Romulus (no runners)
1. Caleb Sawyn (W), 19:03
2. Jaheim Jackson (G), 19:20
3. Henry Loudon (G), 19:45
4. Ryan Brown (G), 19:54
5. Zach Johnson (P-M), 20:04
6. Jordan Williams (W), 20:23
7. Christopher Kotherr (W), 20:41
8. Jacob Young (G), 20:50
9. Milo Coen de Peck (G), 20:54
10. Vincent Cardinale (G), 20:55
——
At Ontario County Park
Honeoye 23, Marion 37
Honeoye 22, Marcus Whitman 34
Honeoye 19, Waterloo 42
Marcus Whitman 25, Marion 32
Marcus Whitman 21, Waterloo 37
Waterloo 28, Marion 31
1. Mack Brewington (Marion), 17:35
2. James Hallett (H), 17:55
3. Liam Prendergast (MW), 18:32
4. Clay Bottle (H), 18:37
5. Jason Lonneville (Marion), 18:42
6. Aiden Royston (MW), 18:50
7. Erik Verdehem (W), 19:01
8. Quaid Griffin (H), 19:16
9. Quinn Olsen (H), 19:40
10. Nehemiah Williams (W), 19:48
——
At Red Creek HS
Wayne 21, North Rose-Wolcott 40
Wayne 20, Dundee 43
Wayne 20, Red Creek 43
Wayne 15, Mynderse 50
North Rose-Wolcott 23, Dundee 35
North Rose-Wolcott 22, Red Creek 39
North Rose-Wolcott 18, Mynderse 41
Dundee 25, Red Creek 30
Dundee 25, Mynderse 31
Mynderse 24, Red Creek 36
1. Matt Wood (D), 17:17
2. Ryan King (NR-W), 17:34
3. Andrew Deming (RC), 18:04
4. Andrew Rook (W), 18:49
5. Nick Pettit (W), 18:52
6. Dan Rook (W), 18:58
7. Colin Flannery (W), 19:02
8. William Reed (NR-W), 19:39
9. Steven Webster (D), 19:52
10. Bennett Dunstan (W), 20:14
Also
13. Carter Puylara (M), 20:52