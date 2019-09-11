WAYNE-FINGER LAKES

At Bloomfield HS

Bloomfield/Naples 27, Red Jacket 28

Bloomfield/Naples 18, Sodus 46

Penn Yan 27, Bloomfield/Naples 29

Penn Yan 19, Sodus 42

Red Jacket 27, Penn Yan 28

Red Jacket 18, Sodus 43

1. Miguel Benito (RJ), 18:06

2. Ayden Mowry (PY), 18:50

3. Carter Waldeis (B/N), 19:07

4. Jude Rischpater (B/N), 19:24

5. David Young (PY), 19:26

6. James Tette (PY), 19:30

7. Drew Reigelsperger (B/N), 20:09

8. Brock Hill (RJ), 20:40

9. Keith Allen (S), 20:52

10. Max McHugh (RJ), 21:06

——

At Geneva HS

Geneva 24, Williamson 33

Geneva 17, Pal-Mac 45

Williamson 21, Pal-Mac 37

INC: Romulus (no runners)

1. Caleb Sawyn (W), 19:03

2. Jaheim Jackson (G), 19:20

3. Henry Loudon (G), 19:45

4. Ryan Brown (G), 19:54

5. Zach Johnson (P-M), 20:04

6. Jordan Williams (W), 20:23

7. Christopher Kotherr (W), 20:41

8. Jacob Young (G), 20:50

9. Milo Coen de Peck (G), 20:54

10. Vincent Cardinale (G), 20:55

——

At Ontario County Park

Honeoye 23, Marion 37

Honeoye 22, Marcus Whitman 34

Honeoye 19, Waterloo 42

Marcus Whitman 25, Marion 32

Marcus Whitman 21, Waterloo 37

Waterloo 28, Marion 31

1. Mack Brewington (Marion), 17:35

2. James Hallett (H), 17:55

3. Liam Prendergast (MW), 18:32

4. Clay Bottle (H), 18:37

5. Jason Lonneville (Marion), 18:42

6. Aiden Royston (MW), 18:50

7. Erik Verdehem (W), 19:01

8. Quaid Griffin (H), 19:16

9. Quinn Olsen (H), 19:40

10. Nehemiah Williams (W), 19:48

——

At Red Creek HS

Wayne 21, North Rose-Wolcott 40

Wayne 20, Dundee 43

Wayne 20, Red Creek 43

Wayne 15, Mynderse 50

North Rose-Wolcott 23, Dundee 35

North Rose-Wolcott 22, Red Creek 39

North Rose-Wolcott 18, Mynderse 41

Dundee 25, Red Creek 30

Dundee 25, Mynderse 31

Mynderse 24, Red Creek 36

1. Matt Wood (D), 17:17

2. Ryan King (NR-W), 17:34

3. Andrew Deming (RC), 18:04

4. Andrew Rook (W), 18:49

5. Nick Pettit (W), 18:52

6. Dan Rook (W), 18:58

7. Colin Flannery (W), 19:02

8. William Reed (NR-W), 19:39

9. Steven Webster (D), 19:52

10. Bennett Dunstan (W), 20:14

Also

13. Carter Puylara (M), 20:52

Tags

Recommended for you

Loading...
Loading...