HOPEWELL — The sports fall season was finally underway on Thursday evening for a boys golf matchup between the Geneva Panthers and the Midlakes Screaming Eagles at Clifton Springs Country Club.
It was damp course after a quick rain storm hit the Finger Lakes area about a half hour prior to the start of the match.
Geneva(1-0, 1-0) would win the match over Midlakes(0-1, 0-1), 225-263 as both teams started their 2020 seasons.
“It’s nice to see them on the golf course with everything going on,” Geneva head coach Bill McDermott stated on seeing his boys back playing golf. “It’s nice being able to see them do something and being outside. But, also being safe at the same time. We all did a great job from staying away from each other and we did what we needed to do.”
Despite the loss, Midlakes coach Rob Gilman seemed thrilled to have the boys back on the course.
“It’s great,” Coach Gilman stated on seeing his boys start their 2020 season. “Having great teams playing against each other is great. These kids are going through way different times than we had to deal with. It’s awesome to be out here.”
The first and second players for Geneva and Midlakes started their 9-hole round on the 471-yard Par-5 2nd Hole.
The number three and four players started on the 375-yard Par-4 1st Hole.
The other golfers started ahead of the top two players for the teams.
On the 2nd Hole, Midlakes’ Mike Deland got the season started with a drive that landed left of the fairway in the rough.
Deland would finish round with a team-low 45.
“It’s never easy when your first match is playing Geneva,” Gilman added on his teams performance. “Geneva has been a solid team as long as I have played high school golf in the 2000’s. I had two guys playing their first match and I’m proud on how they did. I saw a lot of good things. My older guys can only get better from here. I’m looking forward to getting these last matches in.”
John Mittiga got things started for Geneva on the Par-5 2nd. Mittiga started with a stinger drive that didn’t even reach 20-feet above the ground but found the fairway.
Mittiga would struggle on the 2nd Hole and finish with a double-bogey but finish with a match-low 39.
Midlakes’ Reese Ford had a tough opening match and finished with a 52.
Geneva senior Kevin Bucklin finish his round with a 44 just behind fellow classmate Joey Maher, who shot a 42 for the Panthers a week after making it to the semifinal in the Geneva City Golf Championship.
“I was impressed how we played,” McDermott added on his teams performance. “Only having one or two practices under our belts and just being thrown in the first match is not easy. We know that the kids have been playing over the summer but to be thrown in like that is tough. The teammates helped each other and everybody did a good job.”
The 4th Hole was a 196-yard Par 3.
Mittiga and Bucklin would find the green and the pair would end the hole with a par each.
Deland would go long from the green and drop a stroke with a bogey while Ford’s shot stopped short of the green. Ford managed to save alongside the Geneva pair.
Mittiga’s round was highlighted by his bunker save on the 323-yard Par-4 6th Hole. Mittiga chipped it out of the bunker and watched it roll into the hole.
Bucklin also had a long putt save with a 15-foot putt on the 6th Hole.
The 505-yard dogleg left Par 5 8th Hole was the longest hole of the round.
The sportsmanship was at it’s best here in the first match of the season from both sides.
Ford and Deland would help Mittiga and Bucklin on how the 8th Hole would play since the Geneva players were not as familiar with one of the toughest holes on the golf course.
Mittiga and Deland played the 8th Hole very well and both finished with a par.
Bucklin would end the 8th Hole with a bogey and Ford had a tough time finishing out.
The number one and two players for both teams would find themselves on their final hole of the round with the 375-yard Par-4 1st Hole.
Deland would make about a 40-foot putt for on the first hole to end his round with the sun coming down near tree heights.
The golf season is underway. Everyone at Clifton Springs Country was probably more excited for a start of a season than ever have been in previous years.