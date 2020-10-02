WATERLOO — There was a light sprinkle of rain about a half hour before the sun pushed it’s way out of the clouds prior to Thursday evening’s golf match between the Geneva Panthers at the Waterloo Indians.
The match was played on the Par-35 front-nine of Silver Creek Golf Club.
Geneva (2-0, 2-0) won the match over Waterloo (4-2, 4-2) by a final score of, 193-212.
The number one and two players for both teams got things started off the 315-yard par-4 first hole.
The Indians number-one player John Siblosky got the match started with a drive on the right side of the fairway but struggled for the remainder of the hole after his fairway drive and finish with a double bogey. After shooting a team-low 38 on Wednesday against Penn Yan, Siblosky finished Thursday with an 8-over 43.
Nathan Constantino also found the fairway on the left side of the fairway. Constantino would settle for a par on the opening hole and played solid golf to finish his round with a 7-over 42.
“I thought my boys played really well today,” Waterloo head coach RJ Ellison stated after the match about his teams performance. “They’ve played as solid as we have been this season. In a normal season we have an extra two weeks before we start matches. We’ve jumped right into things but we’ve been improving as we continue to play.”
Joey Maher would play as the number-one player for the Panthers in the match. He would not find the fairway on the 1st Hole but would find a way to save par with a clever chip that rolled just short of the hole on a sloped green. Maher would finish his round with an impressive 1-over 36.
Teammate John Mittiga realized on his first shot that the first hole played short. Mittiga would drive about pin-high but to the right of the green into a thick grassed, swampy pond.
Though Mittiga was forced to drop, the Geneva senior found a way to scramble for a bogey. After that, he was nearly lights-out, ending with a score of 37.
“Kids played well,” Geneva head coach Bill McDermott stated after the match on his team’s performance. “It wasn’t easy because the greens were punched and putting was tough. They all hit the ball well and it was a good day.”
Geneva’s Kevin Bucklin would end his round with a match-best even par 35.
Waterloo’s Brian Oddi would end with a team-best 3-over 38.
The first group made it to the 145-yard par-3 third. With its tee-box backed up near the woods, all four lead players managed to save par following tough tee shots. Constantino was the only player in the lead group to find the green off the tee.
The 6th Hole was a 405-yard par-4 that played tricky for the lead group.
Siblosky was the only player of the foursome that found the fairway.
Mittiga went from the right side of the fairway to the left side of the hole on his first two shots.
“Everyday you can improve,” McDermott stated on his team going forward. “We just need to keep working at things. It’s not going to be easy, the weather is starting to change. I like the way we’re working together and we’re willing to help each other out. We’re starting to come together as a team.”
All four of the lead group would save bogey on the 6th hole.
“Just staying straight,” Ellison added on his team to improve on as they move forward in the 2020 season. “Right now we’re still working on control and some of the little things that normally get short up before the season starts. We’re getting better every match.”
Mittiga’s best shot of the day came on the 187-yard par-3 eighth hole. Mittiga drove the ball about two inches from the cup for a near hole-in-one. Mittiga tapped in for probably the easiest birdie of his career and his lone of the day.
For the Indians, Constantino and Siblosky would both settle for a bogey to close out the 8th Hole.
Maher would get a par after driving his tee shot on the green as well. Following double bogeys from Waterloo’s Siblosky and Constantino, Geneva’s Maher and Mittiga would par the final hole of their rounds and cement Geneva’s second victory of the year.