GENEVA — It was senior day at Geneva Country Club for a Finger Lakes East matchup between the Midlakes Screaming Eagles and the Geneva Panthers.
Geneva (7-0, 7-0) kept their undefeated season going with a win over Midlakes (1-9, 1-9), 205-251 after playing through the front nine of the course.
“They did a great job like we have all season,” Geneva head coach Bill McDermott stated. “When somebody doesn’t play well then other guys pick him up. It’s a nice team win and we’re coming together at the right time. We have another two weeks left and then we have the league tournament. I like what I see.”
Midlakes’ Michael Dehond and Geneva’s Kevin Bucklin were paired together as the number one players for both teams.
The number one’s would start on the par-4 344-yard first hole.
Dehond began his round with a line drive that didn’t even reach 20 feet above the ground yet ended up on the fairway.
Bucklin drove a nice shot down the middle of the fairway.
Dehond struggled for the remainder of the first hole and began his round with a double bogey. The struggle continue and he finished his round with a 16-over, 52.
Midlakes’ Trevor Loney finished with a team-best 8-over 44.
Owen Schinsing for the Screaming Eagles finished with a 9-over 45.
Bucklin made it onto the green on the first hole but failed to make his birdie putt and settle for an opening par. He ended his round with a 1-over, 37.
Geneva’s John Mittiga played outstanding and shot a match-best 2-under 34. Mittiga birdied three of his last four holes on the round and picked up his lone bogey on the 178-yard par-3 8th hole.
Brady Zugec for Geneva finished his round with a 7-over 43.
On the third hole — a 138-yard par-3 with the clubhouse right behind the green — Dehond and Bucklin both found the green on their tee shots. Bucklin’s shot landed approximately 10 feet from the hole while Dehond’s was about 20 feet from the pin.
They both missed their birdie putts but Bucklin managed to save par while Dehond finished with a bogey.
The 476-yard par-5 seventh hole played as the longest hole for the round. Both Bucklin and Dehond hit their tee shots over the first fairway and into the rough.
It took Bucklin three shots to find the green while Dehond’s fourth shot remained short of the dance floor.
Once Dehond made it onto the green, he sunk the putt of the day: a 40-footer uphill to save par.
“I’m happy,” Midlakes head coach Rob Gilman stated after the match. “This is one of our better matchups. We only have two matches left and we shot one of our better scores on a tough course and obviously against a good team. A lot of my guys who are newer have really developed since the last time we played Geneva. I’m ecstatic.”
The final hole of the day was the par-4 308-yard ninth hole. Bucklin would par while Dehond double bogeyed to close out their respective rounds.
“Hopefully we get more people who are interested in golf,” Gilman added on the Midlakes program going forward. “I have some trouble over the years having extra people to play. If I can keep a group of young guys who are interested to play golf like these guys are then hopefully we can get this program back to where we use to be.”
Geneva now looks for their 50th straight victory dating back to 2016 when they tee it up on Saturday against Penn Yan and Wayne at Ontario Country Club.
“It’s a great accomplishment,” McDermott added on his team potentially reaching 50 straight wins. “It’s something that we won’t see for a very long time. Fifty in a row of anything is just unheard of and it couldn’t have happened to a nicer group of guys. These guys have been so great to work with the past four or five years.”