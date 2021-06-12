RUSH — Not often do teams get to end their season with a win. It’s even rarer for players to end their careers on a postseason victory.
Geneva High seniors John Mittiga, Joey Maher, Zack Mattice and cousins Kevin and Sean Bucklin all got to experience the thrill of winning the final match of their high school golf careers and then hoist the Class A Section V trophy soon after with a 427-441 victory over Greece Athena at Wild Wood Country Club Friday.
“It means a lot,” Kevin Bucklin said. “We’ve been working towards this for five years now and to do it our last year is special.”
“A lot of teams don’t get to finish on a win,” Mittiga said holding the trophy. “It’s fun to go out on a win.”
“We didn’t get to play last year so it’s good that we got to come out this year,” Maher said. “It was really fun and I’m glad we were able to play and get the ‘chip.’”
After dominating their fellow Section V competitors for years, the Panthers had multiple individual sectional titles under their belts, but a team sectional championship had eluded them.
Until now.
“These guys have worked hard for their entire career,” head coach Bill McDermott said donning a Section V championship shirt. “Not only are they great golfers but they’re great student-athletes and great people. It’s a great end to a great high school golf career. They’ve talked about this and they really wanted it so it’s nice to see it actually happen.”
Following a win over Pittsford Sutherland at Geneva Country Club, the entire Panthers lineup underwent the test of their careers at the aptly named Wild Wood CC.
The unforgiving 18-hole course featured massive trees, dramatic elevation changes and firm greens that resembled a different golf course on every hole.
“So the course was playing really tough,” McDermott said. “Tough pins, the greens were fast and these guys battled. It wasn’t easy, they didn’t play what they’re capable of but they held it together. They didn’t give up and they won as a team. Somebody’s going to have a bad day and you’ve got to pick somebody up and that’s what they did today. Good team win.”
Joey Maher produced the low round for the Panthers with a 74.
“I was just trying to hit the fairways on the tight holes, get up on the greens and two-putt, really. I was just trying to keep it simple,” Maher said.
Kevin Bucklin turned in a 79, two-time sectional champion John Mittiga ended with an 84, freshman Brady Zugec shot a 94 and Sean Bucklin turned in a 96 following a tough par-3 on the back nine.
Kevin Bucklin and Mittiga were the top pairing for the Panthers and golfing one hole behind Sean Bucklin and Joey Maher. While most of the team enjoyed and relished in the victory, Sean soon departed the golf course and headed for Boston for a hockey tournament.
“I think I’m going to go home, get packed and leave,” Sean said with a laugh.
With five of the best seniors the Geneva golf program has seen, the depth of this year’s squad carried it to victory. Even with the colossal challenge that Wild Wood presented, the Panthers grinded their way to a sectional title, one that the entire team can share and enjoy.