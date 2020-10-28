GENEVA − 42 golfers were represented from the 14 Finger Lakes schools on Tuesday morning at Geneva Country Club for the Finger Lakes Sectional Qualifiers.
The Top 10 golfers including ties in Tuesday’s 18-hole round clinched their spot in sectionals come Spring of 2021.
The top represented schools in the tournament were Geneva with seven golfers and Waterloo with six golfers.
Prior to the round, Bloomfield’s Gabe Ward was named Finger Lakes West Player of the Year with his head coach Mark Jacobs was named Finger Lakes West Coach of the Year.
Ward was the only representative for Bloomfield with teammate Aaron Walsh not available to play on Tuesday.
For the Finger Lakes East, Geneva’s Bill McDermott received coach of the year while his player John Mittiga would be awarded player of the year.
“It’s always an honor,” John Mittiga stated after his round Tuesday to be named Finger Lakes East Player of the Year. “I started out rough in the beginning of the season but by the end I brought it together.”
Mittiga hot streak continued on Tuesday. The Geneva senior carded the lowest round with an even-par 71 for his fourth straight win at the Finger Lakes Sectional Qualifier.
“I’ve been able to bring it together by the end of the year every year and bring home the win,” Mittiga added on winning his 4th straight sectional qualifier.
There were 11 total groups across eight holes with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.
Mittiga played alongside Ward, Waterloo’s John Siblosky and Penn Yan’s Clay Koivuniemi and the foursome started their rounds on the 344-yard par-4 1st hole.
Mynderse head coach Trish Brewer was assigned to follow the foursome all round long on Tuesday.
Off the tee, Siblosky would be the only player in the group to find the fairway on the 1st hole but struggled the remainder of the hole and finished with an opening bogey. Siblosky ended 18 with a 13-over par 84, a tie for 6th place and a spot in sectionals.
The lone left-hander in the group, Ward, didn’t find the green until his third shot and he too ended with a bogey on the opening hole. Ward secured a sectionals bid with an impressive 8-over par 79, good for 3rd place.
Mittiga and Koivuniemi each parred the opening hole. Koivuniemi wrapped up his day with an 11-over par 83 and in a tie for 4th place with Geneva’s Kevin Bucklin. Both Koivuniemi and Bucklin secured a spot in sectionals.
Playing in the third grouping, Geneva’s Joey Maher finished in second place with a 5-over par 76 behind teammate Mittiga.
“They fought hard,” Geneva head coach Bill McDermott stated after Tuesday’s sectional qualifiers. “It wasn’t an easy day, it was cold out there. It’s nice to see the seniors end this way, they played hard for four years.”
The 138-yard par-3 third hole played as the shortest hole on the golf course for the round. All four players found the green on their tee shots.
Koivuniemi missed a tough 40-foot putt for birdie but managed to save par.
Both Finger Lakes Players of the Year had 15-foot putts from different directions. They both showed why they’re the top players as Mittiga and Ward sunk their respective putts for birdies.
Ward sunk a pair of birdies throughout the day while Mittiga finished his round with four birdies.
“He finished off a great high school career with shooting a great score,” McDermott said of Mittiga’s performance. “He played consistent all day. It was a fitting end to a great high school career for not only him but to all these seniors.”
Siblosky was the closest to the pin but missed knee-breaking 3-foot birdie putt to end with a par.
At the end of the front nine, Mittiga sat even-par to lead his group, though the rest were not far behind him. Ward shot 1-over while Siblosky and Koivuniemi both shot 5-over.
After the foursome all settled for bogey on the 15th, Mittiga knew he had to go 1-under in the final three holes to finish his round at even par.
It wasn’t until the 341-yard par-4 18th hole until Mittiga found that birdie to finish with a score of 71 with a back-9 at an even par 35.
Ward, Siblosky and Koivuniemi all finished their 18th hole with a bogey. On the back-9, Koivuniemi shot a 6-over 41, Ward shot a 7-over 42 and Siblosky shot an 8-over 43.
With ties, 11 players qualified for sectionals next spring. Mittiga, Maher and Bucklin all qualified for sectionals for the Panthers along with teammate Brady Zugec who a shot a 13-over 84.
Koivuniemi’s Penn Yan teammate Max Brodmann shot a 13-over 84 and are both heading to sectionals.
Honeoye’s Noah Covell, Harley/Allendale-Columbia’s Edward Tasker and Wayne’s Raina Hoffmann all qualified for sectionals next spring.
Geneva’s Carson Zugec shot a 17-over 88 and will be first alternate at sectionals while Penn Yan’s Kevin Smith’s score of 18-over 89 qualified him to be the second alternate.