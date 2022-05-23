CLIFTON SPRINGS — On Saturday afternoon, Clifton Springs Country Club was host to this year’s Section V boys golf individual sectionals with the top 20 golfers advancing to today’s super sectionals.
For Waterloo junior John Siblosky, this was his first trip to individual sectionals and he made it one to remember after shooting a 3-over round of 74 after 18 holes.
Siblosky finished tied for third place overall, three strokes behind Victor’s Brody Burgess.
“There wasn’t a lot of struggle out there,” Siblosky said about his round. “Just one bad tee shot on 14 but that was about it. I just tried to stay positive the whole round.”
Individual sectionals’ format has the top golfers from classes AA, A, B, C and D all come together with the best from Saturday advancing to today’s super sectionals at Wayne Hills Country Club.
While Victor is class AA, Siblosky only finished one stroke behind Pittsford Mendon’s Matt Carpentier for the class A championship.
Siblosky, Carpentier and Pittsford Sutherland’s Owen Corby were all paired up together on Saturday.
“It was a battle between the whole group, especially on the back nine,” Siblosky said.
Siblosky, who was the lone righty in the group, was first play in the 12:40 p.m. pairing.
The Waterloo junior drilled his opening tee shot right down the middle of the fairway. He was able to hit first four fairways in regulation on Saturday.
After his opening tee shot on the par-4, 409-yard first hole from the blue tees, Siblosky was then able to land his ball on the green to be left with a 10-foot birdie attempt.
He then just left his birdie putt short and settled for an opening tap-in par.
After a pair of pars and bogeys in the first four holes, Siblosky was able to get another birdie chance on the par-4, 415-yard fifth hole.
Siblosky’s second shot from the fairway was a beautiful approach as he was then able to sink his first of three birdies on the day.
“Overall I think it was pretty good,” Siblosky said on his putting on Saturday. “I struggled a little bit early but towards the turn and the start of the back nine I really picked it up, kept it going. Couldn’t get any thing to fall down the stretch but that happens sometimes. (Carpentier) played a great round.”
The next hole, the sixth, was the par-4, 337-yards.
After hammering his tee shot to the right side into the woods, he found himself having to hit out from beneath a tree. After a poor first chip that kept him in the woods, he then made it up with a sweet chip that put him 10 feet near the cup for a chance to save par.
Siblosky sank it to keep his momentum from his birdie the hole prior.
After shooting a 2-over front nine, Siblosky wanted to start his back nine on the right note.
The tenth hole was a 518-yard, par-5 that forced all three players to play an iron from the tee because of the creek that was in the dead center of the fairway.
After playing his first two shots nicely, Siblosky then had a gorgeous third shot where he put his ball about five feet from the hole.
A easy putt turned into a birdie to start his final nine holes.
Siblosky made six pars on his back nine but his biggest performance of the day might have been on the par-5, 509-yard fourteenth hole.
Siblosky had been driving it very well on Saturday but after going out of bounds left on his tee shot to force him to use a provisional, saving bogey was a win for the Waterloo junior on the fourteenth hole.
He did have one final birdie putt from 15 feet out on the par-4, 433-yard eighteenth hole but his putt sailed a little left, leaving him a stroke short of tying Carpentier.
Nonetheless, Siblosky is heading to his first super sectionals today after a solid round on Saturday.
“It feels great,” Siblosky said on what it means to make his first super sectionals. “This is my first time even playing in sectionals so to move onto the next round is great, I’m super excited. Hopefully I’ll go get it Monday.”
Waterloo sophomore Tyler Adle finished in a tie for 37th place after shooting a 18-over round of 89. Senior Deven Adle shot a 25-over, 95 which was good for a tie in 48th place to round out Waterloo’s participants on Saturday.
Mynderse junior Luke Spinner, who played right behind Siblosky all day long, shot a 20-over round of 91 which was tied for 44th place.