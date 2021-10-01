WATERLOO — In typical conversation, when something is referred to as “below par,” the person saying it usually means something doesn’t meet expectations or is below reproach.
In golf, though, “below par” means that something is actually quite good or better than average — and, in the 2021 fall season, Waterloo junior John Siblosky has been well below par. Multiple times, in fact.
The likes of Joey Maher, Kevin Bucklin and John Mittiga had been at the top of nearly every golf match prior to their graduation from Geneva High School in 2021. Yet, at the same time, Siblosky quietly flew under the radar as one of the premier golfers in the area.
This season though, Siblosky has elevated his game even further, and now it has finally taken the deserved spotlight.
Out of the 10 matches played thus far, Siblosky has shot at or below par five times, all of which he did consecutively.
“I’ve really put a lot more time over the past year, since last season, in the game itself and taking time to really perfect the things that I wanted to get better,” Siblosky said on Thursday before practice.
“I’ve loved watching his development,” Waterloo head coach RJ Ellison said. “This is my fifth season. I’ve had an opportunity to have him on our squad and he’s always been solid, but he’s definitely doing a lot more of the thinking process of the game. You can see how he attacks courses, sets himself up for next shots. He’s got a lot of confidence and he’s been scoring really well.”
After beginning the year with scores any golfer would envy — a 3-over par 39 at Seneca Falls Country Club and a 1-over par 36 at Silver Creek — Siblosky went on a torrid streak: an even-par 35 at Silver Creek, 3-under par 33 on the back nine of Silver Creek, 2-under par 34 at Winged Pheasant, 3-under par 32 at Silver Creek and an even-par 35 at Silver Creek.
Coach Ellison couldn’t believe what he was seeing from Siblosky at times.
“It might have been a Monday-Wednesday-Friday week,” Ellison said regarding a 3-match week earlier in the season. “On Monday, we went home (Silver Creek) on the back and went -3, then came back Wednesday when we went to Newark (Winged Pheasant) right after a pouring rain and he shot 2-under and then we came back and played against Geneva — we hadn’t mastered them in a number of years — and all of the sudden he comes and shoots 3-under that day. It was an amazing week.”
A member of Caleb Scorsone’s ScorZone Golf Academy in Victor — who is also Siblosky’s swing coach and his year-round coach — the junior golfs year round and is in his fifth year of varsity golf.
Siblosky’s scoring average for this fall season thus far is 36.6 per match, including a season-low 32 (3-under par) against Geneva, which fueled Waterloo to hand the Panthers their first loss in 59 matches on Sept. 17.
Yet with a chance to play spoiler to one of the area’s most epic winning streaks in any sport, Siblosky’s focus remained on the team and emphasized focus on their own games and to not worry about what the opposing team.
“Not fully, to be honest,” Siblosky said of being motivated to end Geneva’s winning streak on Sept. 17. “I had a big talk with the team before (the Geneva match) about playing our own game. It’s a team sport and it’s not about the individual. Stay positive and keep playing until the last shot goes in the hole.”
Recently, the weather has begun to turn colder, the sunlight fades earlier and the regular season is winding down. With recent scores of 41, 39 and 42, Siblosky looks to turn his game to another level to help Waterloo make a push for the Finger Lakes East title and the subsequent sectional qualifier on Oct. 12.
“We’ve got really just one week of matches left,” Siblosky said. “I think just really trying (to) hone in yardages as well as I can and really get more comfortable with yardages and shots that I’m not so comfortable with, really just dial those in. The more confidence you can have over the ball, the better the outcome is.”
What may be the key for Waterloo for the jam-packed final week of the regular season is not Siblosky’s play — that certainly helps their chances — but also his leadership.
“He’s always been a great teammate,” Ellison said. “He talks to other kids on the team about the proper ways to attack holes — different things that go on in his head, he likes to share that with other kids on the team. More of the guys are learning about golf talk: what it means to attack a course, what course management even is.”
Whether Waterloo is able to rein in Wayne Central for the league crown remains uncertain. But what is a guarantee is that Siblosky will be one of the top favorites to take home the sectional qualifier. Given his aspirations for the next year before his graduation, a sectional qualifier title is well within grasp of his game and sharp mindset.
“I think mentality is just as much of (golf) as the physical part of the game,” Siblosky said. “To me, the most important thing while you’re out there is staying positive, even when you’re to necessarily hitting the ball as well as you think that you could be. Everybody hits a bad shot, but it’s the way that you can recover and stay positive and keep it going that’s how you put a score together.”
Waterloo currently sports a record of 7-3 overall and 7-2 in the Finger Lakes East league. Wayne Central sits atop the league with a 9-0 overall and league record. If Siblosky and the rest of the Waterloo golf team can finish strong they still hold a shot at the league crown after many years of Geneva domination.
In order for Waterloo to catch Wayne, Geneva has to sweep the Eagles in its two matches and Waterloo must beat Geneva in its final regular season match.