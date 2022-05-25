LYONS — Waterloo’s John Siblosky is moving on.
The junior is one of nine Section V golfers to shoot well enough at super sectionals to represent the section at the New York State golf championships held June 4-6 at the Mark Twain Golf Course in Elmira.
Pittsford Sutherland junior Owen Corby and Victor sophomore Carson French earned co-medalist honors and the first two spots for Section V. Pittsford Mendon sophomore Matt Carpentier was next followed by the only senior, Jack Berl of Victor and Hilton sophomore Tyler Stark.
Siblosky joins Class AA champion Brody Burgess, a freshman from Victor, Fairport sophomore Connor Kiel, and Churchville-Chili eighth-grader Jason Starkweather.
The alternates are Ryan Makowski of Webster Thomas and Ryan Thompson of Addison.
Siblosky shot a total score of 152 between Saturday and Monday. After shooting a three-over par 74 at Clifton Springs Country Club on Saturday, Siblosky shot a 38 on the front-nine of Wayne Hills Country Club followed by a 40 on the back nine for a total of 78.