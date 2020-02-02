GENEVA — The WFL Panthers haven’t caught many breaks this season. Injuries have run rampant throughout the season and while the Panthers have enjoyed success against some teams, others seem to win solely on numbers.
The Panthers dropped their final home game of the regular season on Saturday to Churchville-Chili 7-1.
The game began with the Saints scoring three unanswered goals in the first period. WFL-Geneva forward Dylan Delucia got the Panthers to within two with a goal in the second period. WFL-Geneva was able to hold Churchville-Chili to no goals in the second period and were within striking distance in the third.
Unfortunately, the Saints rattled off two goals in the first six minutes and two more ten minutes later to run away with the win.