GENEVA — It had been a real struggle for the WFL Panthers since their season opening win eight days prior to their meeting against Gates/Wayne/El/Wheatland on Thursday night at the Cooler.
The Panthers had lost four straight since then and after falling behind in the second period, WFL stormed back in the final period to take down Gates-Chili 4-2.
“It’s one of those things that’s been a while because we’ve been ahead in a lot of our games,” WFL Panthers head coach Aaron Pundt said after the game. “We’ve given games away just based on penalties and undisciplined play. I went in there and lit a fire under them between periods and spoke my piece. They saw some light out of that but it was well deserved.”
Ryan Brown got the scoring started in the first period from both sides.
After the Gates goalie could not control the rebound, Brown found himself in the right place to bury the rebound and put his Panthers up 1-0.
Carson Zugec and Leo Cohrs were credited with the assists on Brown’s goal.
WFL hung onto that 1-0 lead heading into the second period, but it would not last.
The Panthers got in penalty trouble with three penalties in the second period the first of which was a 4-minute double minor due to a hit from behind. Gates-Chili capitalized 30 seconds into the double minor.
The Panthers managed to kill the other two penalties in the period but the scoring wasn’t over for Gates-Chili as they would take a 2-1 lead heading into the final period of the game.
9:33 remained in the third period when Michael Richardson scored for the Panthers to knot the game up at two goals a piece. That seemed to open the flood gates for the Panthers.
28 seconds later, Lucas Springer gave the Panthers the lead for good off a pass from John Mittiga.
Eight seconds remained in the game as Mattice snapped the puck to Brady Zugec, who knocked in am empty-netter from the other side of the red line to secure the first home win on the season for the Panthers.
WFL goalie Lucas Hooker put on a show in the third period to keep his Panthers in it for a third period comeback win.
“The kids outstanding,” Pundt stated about Hooker. “When he has people in front of him that can clear pucks away, he can make things happen by just coming up with these stand-on-your-head type saves. I love having him, it’s sorry that we’re not going have him for another year.”
Hooker ended the night with 19 saves.
“I’d like to capitalize on where we are today by coming from behind,” Pundt said on his team going forward. “We’re able to score goals, we’re in a division where we match up with everybody, we should be in games. I’m just looking for the kids to stay disciplined. I want them to stay happy because winning cures everything. We got a few games coming up that we can actually win.”
The Panthers will be back at the Cooler in their next game on Saturday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. when they host Rush-Henreitta/SOTA, who the Panthers beat in their season opener.