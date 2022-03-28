PALMYRA — The 2022 boys lacrosse season started on Saturday afternoon for the Palmyra-Macedon Red Raiders when they welcomed the Churchville-Chili Saints for what was the their first of five home games to start the year.
F. Theodore Deci Field saw muddy conditions with ground balls in a stand-still as the sun peaked its way out towards the end of the contest on a chilly afternoon.
The Red Raiders won that contest with its 10-6 season opening victory over the Saints.
“It’s nice to be just back out here with these kids,” Pal-Mac head coach Joe Hill said. “Last year didn’t end the way we wanted, it was a little weird year playing almost into the summer. It’s just nice to be out here playing again as a group, it’s a good group of kids.”
Seniors Quinn Nolan and Damian Knaak led Pal-Mac in scoring with both each recording three goals.
Nolan scored the game’s first goal after junior Mike Halsey, from behind the net, found Nolan in front to score the first Red Raider goal of the year.
Halsey was a magician all day, finding his teammates as he finished with a game-high five assists.
Churchville-Chili was able to tie the game up at 1-1 by the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter was the difference in the game as Pal-Mac outscored the Saints 6-1 in the period to take a 7-2 halftime lead.
Churchville-Chili had eight of the 10 penalties in the entire game and Pal-Mac capitalized with a man-up on three goals in the second period.
“We’ve been working on it about keeping our heads and being fundamentally sound,” Hill said on his team coming through on the Churchville-Chilli penalties. “We have a lot of veterans and they’re listening. Most of them have the IQ to do the right thing and it shows in a game like this. Churchville is a pretty darn good team.”
After the monster second quarter, the closest the Saints got for the remainder of the game was four goals.
“Our expectations are always high but that’s set by the kids,” Hill said. “We have a meeting and we set goals. They have the ultimate goal every single year and they work hard for it. It’s kind of odd year this year with not the three weeks to prepare for this kind of stuff, two weeks a little earlier than normal but I’m just happy we went out and played well, got a win today.”
The Red Raiders will be back in action this Friday when they host Livonia-Avon at 5 p.m.