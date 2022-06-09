CORTLAND — It has been quite a fun ride over the last few weeks for the Canandaigua Braves boys lacrosse team after capturing the Class B sectional title, their 10th sectional title and first since 2013.
That was June 2, and the Braves continue to roll right into the Class B state championship with a 5-1 win over Section III’s West Genesee in the Class B state semifinals on Wednesday evening at SUNY Cortland.
Canandaigua will go for its first state title since 2009 when they play Section VIII’s Garden City this Saturday at Hofstra University on Long Island. The crowd will present a challenge for Canandaigua as Garden City High School is a nine-minute drive from Hofstra’s campus and will essentially be a home game for the seven-time state champions.
In what was Canandaigua’s first meeting against West Genesee since 2008, the Braves were led by sophomore attacker Sean Olvany who netted in two goals on Wednesday.
Olvany scored the first goal of the second quarter to give his Braves a 2-0 lead with 10:26 to play before halftime.
Senior midfielder Jaxon Grant scored Canandaigua’s first goal of the day in the opening quarter and his senior teammate Elliott Morgan sniped one in from about 20 yards out, seven minutes after Olvany’s goal to put the Braves up 3-0.
West Genesee answered right away to cut the Braves’ lead to 3-1 at the halftime break.
Canandaigua (16-5) made a few offensive miscues in the opening half as that kept West Genesee in the game as it could have been a four- or five-goal Braves lead.
The third quarter was scoreless from both sides to keep the Braves up by two goals but that didn’t stop Canandaigua from tacking on a couple more before it was time to celebrate.
Grant aimed for his second goal of the day in the early stages of the fourth quarter but his shot was saved by the West Genesee goaltender.
On the following Braves possession, sophomore midfielder Braden Gioseffi found the back of the net to put his team up 4-1 with 8:42 remaining after he zig-zagged past a few West Genesee defenders where his shot on goal from about 15 yards out found the back of the net.
Olvany then scored his second goal three minutes later and five minutes later, the celebration began.
Canandaigua junior goaltender Jack Faiola was stellar all game long. The lone goal he allowed is the fewest he’s given up for a complete game since the Braves shut out Penn Yan back on April 16.