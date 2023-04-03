GENEVA — Canandaigua Braves boys lacrosse couldn’t have asked for a better day on Saturday to kick off its 50th season as a program.
The blue-skies-and-65-degree day began with their season opener against a historic opponent in the Geneva Panthers. A 15-3 win put a big smile on head coach Deven York’s face along with all the players and coaches.
Following that big win, the team traveled just over a mile down the road to watch the Hobart vs. St. Bonaventure men’s lacrosse game. Not only did the team get to attend a Division I lacrosse game, but the team got to watch Canandaigua graduates Mark Belles of St. Bonaventure and Brady Comella of Hobart compete against one another.
“Such, such incredible pride,” York said of watching Comella and Belles play against one another. “It was great to be there with our team celebrating the day and the opener. But, to be able to go to a Division I matchup right down the road and have two alumni out there, the kids went crazy. We’re just so proud.”
Comella, a longpole freshman for Hobart, took the field in the fourth quarter. Belles, a senior attackman, had played in and out all game long. With Hobart leading and minutes remaining in the fourth, the Braves got to watch and learn from both players.
“It was great because there were also teaching points, testimonies and role models for my kids,” York said. “We were talking about Brady’s stance and, ‘Look at how his head’s on a swivel,’ and ‘Look at how he opens his hips;’ we’re breaking the game down and watching Hobart’s offense. Coach (Stephen) Brundage is running the pairs offense and that’s what we’re trying to do. It was great to be able to see that and say, ‘Hey guys that’s what it’s about. That’s how you move the ball, swing it, elevate, get your spacing.’
“We’re so lucky to have that type of lacrosse in our backyard and to have our kids playing there,” York continued. “It was incredible.”
The game’s final goal was scored by Belles with Comella defending, though it was Comella with the last laugh as Hobart won 24-10 on Boswell Field. Following the game and handshakes, Belles and Comella found each other to chat and catch up.
In the beginning of the day, the Braves had trouble solving the Geneva Panthers in the first five minutes of the game. But, once they did, there was no stopping the Braves’ offense.
Junior Sean Olvany ended with five goals, Drew Williamee finished with a game-high six points on a pair of goals and four assists and 10 different players registered a point.
“Well it was a beautiful day, first off. To be at an old rival in Geneva with sun shining and an early season game, that was a blessing,” York said. “For the boys to come out and play like they did; it was just a great day and great team win.”
Braves goalie Jack Faiola picked right up where he left off in 2022 and didn’t allow a goal until 3:53 remained in the second quarter. Faiola played well, but it was also the quick sliding of the Braves longpoles that kept Geneva players from driving to the net. Shots from the likes of Daniel Wright and Ryan Brown were 10-15 yards from goal, giving the veteran Faiola plenty of time to read the shot and make a save.
Wright opened the scoring for the Panthers in the second quarter after beating his man 1-on-1 and went high and left over Faiola to register the first Geneva goal of the season. Wright added an assist and ended with two points. By that time, Canandaigua had an 8-1 lead that was driven by Olvany, who towered above most players on the field and dominated the offensive box.
The Braves dictated offense with quick passes that spread Geneva defenders thin. The Panther longpoles couldn’t slide quick enough to double up the Braves’ attackmen and with the size advantage going to Canandaigua, the Panthers couldn’t match the pace of the Braves’ offense.
All in all, the 50th season of Canandaigua boys lacrosse couldn’t have started any better.