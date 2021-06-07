PENN YAN — Canandaigua vs Penn Yan boys lacrosse, a game that needed no introduction, lived up to the hype but only for the first half.
Seven poorly played minutes by Penn Yan allowed Dom Comella to score five straight third-quarter goals for the Braves (14-1), who beat the Mustangs (13-1) 9-3 and took the all-time series lead 43-42.
“Their speed gave us lots of trouble and their depth,” Penn Yan head coach Brian Hobart said after the game. “We’re limited in the amount of guys we can play at this level. We had a hard time getting possession of the ball to start the third quarter and played way too much defense and got a little worn down.
“I thought we played seven bad minutes. It was 3-2 at the half, we play seven bad minutes and all of a sudden it’s 7- or 8-2. It got away from us.”
With the all-time series tied at 42-all, the ultimate rubber match was as advertised in the first half.
Penn Yan came out of the locker room for warmups donning their 1990 sectional championship jerseys and the crowd erupted in excitement.
“I love this game,” Canandaigua head coach Deven York said about the rivalry. “Just the way that Penn Yan came out and the crowd erupts. We knew we had to play perfect today, and you saw our depth in the second half. (Penn Yan) is an incredible program.”
Within the first five minutes of the opening whistle, both teams’ patient offense stepped to the forefront. Neither team scored on their first possession, but they did take minutes of the clock prying at the other’s defense looking for the perfect shot.
The Braves found the game’s first perfect seam with 2:42 left in the first quarter. Junior midfielder Jaxon Grant fired a low worm-burner that weaved its way through multiple legs and found the back of the net for a 1-0 Canandaigua lead.
The second quarter began and Canandaigua won its third straight faceoff. Penn Yan forced a turnover and handed it to goaltender Griffin Emerson. What followed was a fantastic sequence.
With the ball in Emerson’s net, Canandaigua’s offense backpedaled towards midfield. Like a wide receiver running a perfect slant route, Mustang sophomore Carter Earl dashed from right to left across the 45-yard line. Emerson saw Earl and fired a perfect pass over the extended sticks of Braves midfielders and landed with Earl, exactly like a quarterback finding an opener receiver in the secondary.
Earl knew the 40-yard pass caught the Braves off guard, and he sprinted his way down the mouth of the defense and fired a high-to-low shot that tied the game at 1-1.
Three minutes later with all the momentum, Penn Yan took the lead.
Max Brodmann brought the ball up the field for the Mustangs, drew in a defender and used his wheels to beat him to the outside. Another Braves long pole arrived in support, leaving Mowry wide open on the right extended goal line. Brodmann found Mowry, who darted to the front of the net and put it through goaltender Jack Faiola’s legs, giving Penn Yan a 2-1 lead with 6:23 left in the half.
With their first lead of the game, a game-defining factor began to show itself on the ensuing face-off.
Penn Yan’s Mekhi Mahan and Canandaigua’s Luke McCrobie set up for the fifth face-off of the game. As he had done with the previous four, McCrobie won the fifth and gave Canandaigua possession, and they tied the game 2-2 less than two minutes after Mowry’s go-ahead goal.
The Braves then came to life with a hard-working goal from Comella to give Canandaigua a 3-2 lead that stayed until the half.
While the score was close, the Braves held a 7-0 faceoff advantage in the first half, and that trend continued into the second half.
“It’s tough and it’s unique to this game,” coach Hobart said of the momentum gained from face-offs. “Their faceoff kid did a great job today. We tried to throw a few different things at him and it just didn’t pan out for us.”
McCrobie took the lion’s share of faceoffs for the Braves, and by game’s end they held a 16-1 faceoff advantage.
That huge edge in the faceoff gave the Braves the momentum they needed to put the game away in the third quarter.
Comella took over and scored all four third- quarter goals, with the majority of them coming from the left side. Grant scored his second of the game to make the score 8-2 with 5:05 remaining.
What was even more impressive about Canandaigua in addition to their depth and McCrobie’s faceoff dominance was their discipline. The Braves found themselves down a man just once for 30 seconds. While Penn Yan was not penalized once during the game, Canandaigua’s turnover discipline suffocated and wore down the Mustangs.
Mowry popped in a final goal for Penn Yan with 95 seconds remaining. Mowry showed incredible effort all game long for the Mustangs and was one of the best players on the field. He and the Mustangs aimed to win this game without a doubt. But, the players and coach Hobart know that there is a bigger prize to come in a few weeks.
“We’re going to go back to basics Monday afternoon,” coach Hobart said. “(We’re going to) really just tighten up who we are offensively and defensively and in the middle of the field.”