HEMPSTEAD — The Canandaigua Braves boys lacrosse team was aiming for its first state championship since 2009 on Saturday afternoon when they battled Section XI’s Garden City.
The Braves hung around for the first 24 minutes but fell 8-1 in the Class B state championship at Hofstra University.
Canandaigua freshman attacker Drew Williamee scored the team’s lone goal of the day in the opening quarter.
The Braves kept it just a 2-1 deficit at the halftime break.
Garden City is only a 9-minute drive from Hofstra in what was essentially a home game for them in the state championship and for the Braves to keep it within one goal at the break was a huge accomplishment to start.
After not allowing a single goal in the second half against West Genesee in the state semifinal, the Braves were outscored 6-0 in the second half on Saturday.
Canandaigua finished its season at 16-6 overall and prior to losing to Garden City on Saturday, they capped off its season-best, five-game winning streak, a run that this Braves program will likely remember forever.