PENN YAN — The history between the Canandaigua Braves and Penn Yan Mustangs boys lacrosse programs saw its next chapter on Saturday afternoon at Penn Yan Academy.
The Mustangs have not beaten the Braves since 2016 and they came down to the very last second on Saturday from ending that drought. Only 12.7 seconds remained in the game when Penn Yan called a timeout after retaining possession and only trailed by one goal for one last chance to send the game into overtime.
Mustangs sophomore attacker Teagan Fingar had two shots on goal in those final moments but Canandaigua hung on to the 6-5 victory to win their fifth straight over Penn Yan.
“I just want to complement both teams, it’s just such a special rivalry,” Canandaigua head coach Deven York said after the win. “It doesn’t matter records, it doesn’t matter talent level even. It all goes away when it’s Mustangs/Braves. This was just an incredible game, I just tip my hat to Penn Yan, just absolute grinders. I know our kids learned from that too, I told them it was going to be an absolute war down here and it was a war. I’m absolutely proud of my group for making plays and they’ve done it all year. Our margin of victory is very small but they’re finding ways to win but that takes a special group, that takes a special leadership.”
The Braves carried a 4-2 to lead into the halftime break but the Mustangs came out of the second half poised to hand Canandaigua (6-0) their first loss of the season.
The scored remained the same until 1:39 was left in the third quarter when Penn Yan (2-3) netted in two goals in a seven-second span. Fingar, who led his team in scoring with two goals, recorded a goal and then after the Mustangs won the ensuing faceoff, Penn Yan senior midfielder Carter Earl flew down the Braves side of the field to find freshman teammate Tukker Fisher in front of the net for the goal to tie the game up at 4-all.
“I’m never going to be OK with losing but if there’s ever such a thing as a good loss that might be it today,” Penn Yan head coach Brian Hobart said after the game. “I’m really impressed with how hard my kids played and how hard they battled. That’s a good Canandaigua team we played and we gave them everything they wanted and put ourselves in the position to be there at the end of the game.”
The Braves stayed strong as junior midfielder Braden Gioseffi drained a huge goal from deep with only 4.3 seconds left to go in the third to give Canandaigua the lead back at 5-4.
Gioseffi and junior attacker Sean Olvany led the Braves in scoring with two goals each.
“These guys do a really nice job keeping their composure,” York said on his team down the stretch. “We had some adversity today, Luke (McCrobie) went out, I’m just really proud of Mason Depew to step in there. He’s a football player and a wrestler and he was a perfect kid to bring out there against Penn Yan, he did an excellent job.”
In the fourth quarter, Canandaigua extended their lead to 6-4 but Fingar cut the deficit to 6-5 with 7:52 to play after his second goal of the day.
“We asked these kids to battle today,” Hobart said about his team’s mindset coming out in the second half. “We told them to not worry about the outcome but to just go there and play as hard as they could and battle. They did that for us today and good things happened for us.”
Braves senior goaltender Jack Faiola finished with five saves while Mustangs sophomore goalie Will Thompson saved three Canandaigua shots on goal.