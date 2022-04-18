CANANDAIGUA — The historic rivalry between the Penn Yan Mustangs and Canandaigua Braves boys’ lacrosse programs was renewed on Saturday at Canandaigua Academy.
Braves head coach Deven York improved to 5-0 all-time versus the Mustangs and added a shutout to his list of wins with an 8-0 victory on Saturday.
“It’s always great, it’s one of my favorite games of the year,” York said on playing Penn Yan. “I just respect that program so much. What they do as a staff, a community and for how hard their kids played. I just told our boys that is the 86th time that we’ve played and it feels like a fight every time. I just tip my hat to that program, it’s a lot of fun. Our kids showed up, they were patient, aggressive and matched it so it was a great team win. I always love a shutout.”
Brian Hobart, who has been the head coach at Penn Yan since the start of the 2004 season was held scoreless by the Braves for the first time in his tenure.
“I thought we played really hard, we showed a lot of heart,” Hobart said after the game. “I’m not happy with the outcome, losing is never OK in this program but I thought we took some steps forward today. We’re young, we’re inexperienced but I think we grew up a little bit today. We’re going to look to build off that.”
“This is important for both communities,” Hobart added on the yearly rivalry with the Braves. “They had a little more veteran group and physically we struggled with it today.”
Canandaigua senior midfielder Elliott Morgan and sophomore midfielder Braden Gioseffi led with two goals apiece.
The start was slow for the Braves until Elliott netted in the game’s first goal with 6:05 left in the opening quarter to the be the quarter’s lone goal.
Penn Yan senior goaltender Griffin Emerson played stellar between the pipes and his play along with tight defense kept the Mustangs in striking distance in the first half after trailing 3-0 at the halftime break.
Emerson led with a game-high 15 saves in the loss and Braves junior goaltender Jack Faiola finished with five saves.
The Braves came out fast and strong in the third quarter. Elliott and Gioseffi both scored two goals in a 12-second span and began to pull away from the Mustangs.
A big boost for Canandaigua’s success came in the face-off. Junior face-off specialist Luke McCrobie did what he did in 2021 and dominated the face-off with possession. The Braves won the first 11 face-offs of the contest before losing their lone face-off in the final moments of the game.
“We are looking to keep getting better,” Hobart said on what he’s looking for with his team in 2022.
Penn Yan (0-2) plays its first Finger Lakes game of the season tomorrow with a tilt against Waterloo at 5 p.m.
“I’m just thankful for the group of kids that I have,” York said. “They’re humble and hungry. They come to work every day. I’m watching them get better and come together. We have a lot of young kids out there and they’re stepping up. They have awesome leaders to look up to, my senior class is amazing. They’re really talented but even better leaders, better kids. It’s a good start to the season and I’m excited about it.”
Canandaigua (5-1) heads on the road for their next contest when they travel to play Fairport at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.