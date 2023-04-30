CANANDAIGUA — Coming into Saturday afternoon, the Canandaigua Academy boys lacrosse team was the lone boys team in Section V that still had a zero in the loss column.
The Braves hosted Section III’s Baldwinsville Bees for a highly-anticipated non-league matchup. The Bees shut-out Canandaigua a year ago.
Baldwinsville is one of the better teams in the entire state and their skills were on display in a 10-1 victory to hand the Braves its first loss of the season.
“You grow from adversity,” Canandaigua head coach Deven York said after the game. “We wanted to try something new, we came out in zone to see what that looks like. No trophies today, we’re kind of trying to play for the long haul.”
Canandaigua (9-1) was able to win their first nine games of the 2023 season and they won six of their first nine contests by two or less goals.
“You get better playing great teams and (Baldwinsville) is such a well-coached, physical and fundamental team,” York said. “So, I say the real positives for us was to see that challenge and to see how we were going to respond and to see how we were going to respond to some disappointment.”
Braves senior goaltender Jack Faiola was huge in the opening quarter keeping the Bees to just one goal. Faiola finished his day with 15 saves.
The Baldwinsville (7-2) offense started to find its groove in the second quarter and went up 5-0 at the halftime break.
“I was proud of the guys in the second half, just their character with it, sticking with it and staying with each other, telling each other they have to fight. It’s a long season,” York added.
Junior attacker Sean Olvany did score the Braves’ lone goal on the day in the third off a slick pass from sophomore teammate Ryan Bremer.
Olvany has been a huge part of Canandaigua’s success this year with his 18 goals. Sophomore attacker Drew Williamee currently leads the Braves with 19 goals and 29 points. Junior midfielder Braden Gioseffi has also added 15 goals this season as well.
This has been an all-around team effort for this Canandaigua squad despite being held to a season-low one goal on Saturday.
“Our goal is to play at a championship level,” York said on what he’s looking for out of his team for the rest of the regular season. “Records don’t matter, we went into today 9-0 and we easily could have been 3-6 so I was proud on how they were finding ways to win but I also know once you get towards playoff time, you have to do all the little things as for as preparation goes, knowing that teams are going to throw different stuff at you and you have to be able to respond to it.”
The Braves return to Section V action for their next game on Tuesday when they travel to play Penfield at 7 p.m.
“At the end of the day, they have to play together on both sides of the ball,” York said. “Our wins came from us playing complementary lacrosse. If we played a lot of defense, we played a lot of offense and we didn’t do that today, it was too lopsided. I know these guys, they’re fighters, they’re going to do some soul searching and I’ll do some soul searching. I just know that they’re going to come back to work on Monday and try to get better everyday.”