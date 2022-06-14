GENEVA — Another year of Finger Lakes league lacrosse proves once again that the Finger Lakes region in Section V represents one of the finest lacrosse hot spots in the state and even the country.
Classes C and D of boys lacrosse both ended with Finger Lakes league teams hoisting the Sectional title; Palmyra-Macedon won its second sectional title in school history in Class C along with a league title. Meanwhile, Penn Yan continues to be the only champion Class D has ever known, winning its 26th sectional title and 11th straight.
Pal-Mac’s 8-5 win over Honeoye Falls-Lima propelled them into the regional match against Lake Shore, who won 10-4 and made it to the state semifinals.
Penn Yan’s 8-6 win over Livonia/Avon in the Class D championship set them up with a date with Akron, who barely edged out the Mustangs in a 12-11 game.
Other Finger Lakes league schools made deep runs as well. Wayne Central and Geneva’s seasons both ended in the Class C semifinals, Marcus Whitman made it to the Class D semifinals and seven out of the 11 league teams logged at least one sectional victory.
Pal-Mac senior Quinn Nolan was named an All-American and Geneva’s Curtis Denison was named an Academic All-American alongside Penn Yan senior goaltender Griffin Emerson.
“I have a hard time thinking of other young men who have earned this award in so many different ways,” Geneva head coach Jeff Dunham said to blaxfive.net. “Athletically, Curtis has all the tools of an All-American. In terms of overcoming adversity, few have had to overcome as much as he has in the past few years. Academically and socially, he truly is the exemplar student and young man.”
For the All-League awards, Nolan was crowned Player of the Year for the Finger Lakes in addition to being the Midfielder of the Year, Wayne’s Eric Carlsen was named Coach of the Year, Denison was named the Attackman of the Year, Robert Kinslow of Pal-Mac was named the Defenseman of the Year and Emerson of Penn Yan was named the Goaltender of the Year.
Nolan ended his season with a remarkable 87% face-off win rate. The St. Bonaventure commit scored a career-high 42 goals for the Red Raiders to go with 23 assists and 275 ground balls. What stands out most about Nolan is that not only was he one of the best face-off players in the section, he also led the team offensively. Nolan ended the year tied for the team lead in goals and points and led in ground balls.
Denison had perhaps the best story of the year in Section V. 2022 marked his return to the lacrosse field for Geneva for the first time since he was a freshman. The senior tore both ACLs and lost 70 pounds along the way and returned as the best attackman in the league. Denison, a Roberts Wesleyan commit, led Geneva in goals with 53, assists with 31 and points with 84.
Emerson was a stalwart once again for the Mustangs. The senior Clarkson commit played 801 minutes for Penn Yan with 148 saves, good for a 58% save rate.
Head Coach Brian Hobart told blaxfive.net, “Griffin is a great kid. He has faced many challenges during his time in our program and has risen to the occasion to meet all of them. He was thrown into the fire as a freshman after an injury to our starting goalie and has been firmly entrenched in our net since. His work in the classroom has been top notch.”
One lake over, Canandaigua boys lacrosse made it further than any other team in the Finger Lakes, representing Monroe County II all the way to the Class B state championship before falling to Garden City 8-1.
Braves senior defenseman Eric Platten rounded out his outstanding high school career by being named a USA Lacrosse All-American for the second year in a row and was named the MCII Player of the Year. Platten is slated to attend Yale University for lacrosse next year.
Platten’s senior classmate, teammate and defensive partner Brady Comella was named an Academic All-American. Both Platten and Comella made MCII First Team Defense.
Braves goaltender Jack Faiola was named First Team goaltender and Elliott Morgan was named First Team Midfield. Canandaigua had six additional players named to MCII All-League selections.