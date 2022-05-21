GENEVA — Friday was the final night of the regular season for the Geneva Panthers boys lacrosse team before starting their quest for a ninth sectional title in the program’s 100th year of existence, and they rolled into sectionals in shutout fashion.
The Mynderse Academy Blue Devils and the Panthers have played many times since the 1970s and the latest contest between the two resulted in a 14-0 win for the Panthers on a gorgeous night at Loman Stadium.
Geneva finishes its regular season with an overall record of 7-9 and 7-3 in the Finger Lakes league.
“It’s been a bumpy one, we’ve had our ups and downs,” Geneva head coach Jeff Dunham said on the regular season. “We knew that we were going to have some challenges along the way, I think the kids met them well. We’ve had injuries, we’ve had sickness, we’ve had kids missing time for various reasons, our face-off guy is out right now. We’ve faced a lot of adversity but I’m proud of the way they reacted and overcome it over the course of the year.”
The Blue Devils wrap up their regular season with a match against Bloomfield/Honeoye today at 12 p.m.
“We’re young, it’s a learning process for these kids,” Mynderse head coach Joe Caraher said on his season so far. “I don’t ever question their effort − they battle. We just try to get better everyday. Playing these good teams helps us get better, they see what it takes to be a winner.”
The Panthers only needed 75 seconds to score the game’s first goal when senior attacker Max Miller — from behind the net — found senior teammate Curtis Denison on the side of the net, who then finished the play with a missile to the top of the net past Mynderse sophomore goaltender Logan Pettingill.
Miller would also find the back of the net twice in the opening quarter to go along with his game-high five goals. It was a special night for Miller as he ended up recording his 100th career point as a Panther with an assist later in the night.
After taking a 3-0 lead into the second quarter, Miller only needed 56 more seconds to complete his hat-trick.
Geneva continued on to score five goals in the second period, capped off by a goal by senior longpole Luke Choffin.
“We’re right where we want to be,” Dunham said on his team heading towards sectionals. “We’ve challenged ourselves with our schedule to prepare for sectionals.”
Mynderse (4-10, 2-8) did have an opportunity in the early stages of the first quarter in just a 2-0 deficit at the time.
Sophomore midfielder Lucas Stevers had a strong shot on goal but Geneva senior goaltender Garrett Kayser made a great save to keep his eventual shut-out in tact.
“We’re shooting for a home game,” Caraher said on a potential win over Bloomfield/Honeoye Saturday afternoon as they prepare for the class D sectional bracket.