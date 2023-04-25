GORHAM — For both the Geneva Panthers and the Marcus Whitman Wildcats boys lacrosse programs, the season did not start as planned during this 2023 boys lacrosse season. Geneva came out of gate with an 0-3 start while Marcus Whitman lost two of their first three games.
But coming into Tuesday evening, the Panthers had won four straight while the Wildcats had won three of their last four contests. Geneva continued their momentum by cruising to a 11-3 victory at Marcus Whitman high school.
"A lot of it is because we move the ball pretty well on offense," Geneva head coach Jeff Dunham said about his team's recent hot stretch. "We're not complacent, we don't take things for granted and the focal point of the year is taking it one step at a time, one game at a time. An 0-3 start is a big hole for these kids to dig out of and these kids have stayed focused on the next game in front of them and it's really paid off."
Geneva (5-3, 3-1) remained hot on offense in the first half that saw them up 8-3 at the halftime break.
But it was junior Dakota Bajdas that has been a nice storyline for this 2023 Panthers team so far. The once attackman as evolved into the team's primary goaltender after injuries forced him to trade in sticks. He has stepped up big-time and his seven saves against Marcus Whitman (4-4, 3-1) on Tuesday is just the latest in a line of gutsy performances from the junior.
"Dakota played a great game out there," Dunham said about Bajdas. "Our defense (forced) some shots from the outside which certainly helped him but Dakota's done great for us. He came in a rough situation, he wasn't our goalie when the year started but injuries forced him into the net and he's stepped up and he's played phenomenal for us."
Senior attackman Ryan Brown led the Panthers on offense with four goals and one assist. His senior teammate Daniel Wright also contributed with three goals and one assist in the victory.
"We know we have to improve on the mental focus part, keeping our heads into the game for entirety of the game," Dunham said on an area of improvement for his team going forward. "Staying focused for all 48 minutes; we haven't put together a complete game and when we see that, then we'll see how good we can go, how high we can go."
After an opening goal by Geneva, the Wildcats responded by tying the game up at 1-1 on a goal by freshman midfielder Tariku Blueye with 8:20 to go in the opening quarter. His goal was answered five minutes later by Geneva sophomore midfielder Austin Moore.
The Panthers scored six unanswered goals to take control of the game as Marcus Whitman did not get back onto the scoreboard until halfway through the second quarter on a goal by junior midfielder Melkamu Blueye. Four different Wildcats scored in the contest.
"We were ready to play," Marcus Whitman head coach Mike Gorton said on his team coming in. "I think (Geneva) showed up and beat us to a lot of those 50/50's early and that set the tone. They move the ball really well on offense and they're disciplined on defense, and we didn't do the little things to give ourselves a chance later in the game."
Wildcats senior goaltender Blake Dunton had a great game in front of the net for his team as he finished with an impressive 20 saves.
"Offensively, we have to get better possessions, we have to end with a shot," Gorton said on his team going forward. "We're throwing the ball away way, way too much. Defensively, we have to continue to communicate, we're doing some things differently and it's getting there but it's not there yet. So, we've picked up some tough games non-league and I'm hoping that helps us prepare a little bit better for sectionals."
NEXT UP
Geneva starts a three-game homestand starting on Thursday when they welcome Waterloo at 6:30 p.m. While Marcus Whitman will travel on the road for their next two games starting on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Midlakes high school when they play Midlakes/Red Jacket.