GENEVA — When the Geneva boys lacrosse team took the field on Tuesday night, the 19-14 win for the girls lacrosse team was still on the scoreboard. Facing the same opponent the girls team did, the Panthers wanted to make it a special evening with a doubleheader sectional sweep of Livonia/Avon.
Thanks to Jeremy Askin’s 19-of-20 face-off wins, they did just that in an 11-6 win over the No. 5 seed Lakers.
“They’re resilient,” Geneva head coach Jeff Dunham said of his team. “We talked about it before the game: we’ve put together a lot of good quarters but a full game’s been an issue for us. The kids really bonded together during the game, fought through the low moments and got back to work.”
Things didn’t start well for the Panthers. Despite an aggressive ride and early possessions from Askin’s face-off wins, it was Livonia/Avon that scored first and then another a minute later to go up 2-0.
Coach Dunham and the Panthers (10-7) knew the Lakers (8-9) would start hot and push harder if down. The first goal of the game for Geneva came from senior Daniel Wright on a slick pass from Max Heieck. The goal amped up the offense and Geneva went on to slam home three more to go up 4-2 with 5:05 left in the first half. The fourth goal was a pretty one as the midfield disrupted a Lakers attempt to set up their offense. A ground ball was scooped up by long pole Leo Kohrs, who escaped multiple Livonia/Avon defenders, drew in a few longpoles and found a wide open Ryland Dunham on the right side.
The pushback from the Lakers happened quick, and the two teams exchanged goals and the halftime horn sounded with Geneva up 5-4.
“We knew there were going to be moments in this game where Livonia/Avon was going to push, they’re a heck of a team,” Dunham said. “We knew we couldn’t hold them down forever so how were we going to react to that? They picked each other up and got back to the peaks.”
A slow start to the third quarter was the result of Livonia/Avon tightening up its zone defense. The Panthers poked and prodded but found no free space for the shooters to let loose. Seven minutes into the quarter, Wright finally broke through after circling from the left side and finding free space in the middle to put Geneva up 6-4.
As they did in the second quarter, the two squads exchanged goals and at the start of the fourth quarter Geneva led 8-5.
However, despite Askin being perfect from the face-off x in the second half, Geneva struggled to maintain possessions and were often on the wrong side of loose balls. Livonia/Avon pushed, as Dunham told his team they would, and got it to 8-6 with 9:32 remaining.
The two teams traded chances but neither found the back of the net until 2:25 remained. A beautiful pass through a tiny window from Ryan Brown to Heieck out front was just enough for Heieck, who dunked the ball to give Geneva a huge insurance goal at 9-6.
With the Lakers pushing, the Panthers took advantage of their high zone and Wright scored 10-6 with 46 seconds to go.
Then, Askin put the exclamation point on Geneva’s tough win.
After winning his 18th face-off of the night, Askin sprinted into the Livonia/Avon zone and was body-checked by two Laker longpoles. Askin somehow absorbed the heavy contact, split the two of them and continued into the zone. Drawing more longpoles, Askin found a wide open Dunham who topped off the game with the team’s 11th goal.
“Jeremy played unbelievable tonight,” Dunham said of his junior face-off specialist. “Sometimes we take it for granted. We’re so used to seeing unbelievable performances out Jeremy. At halftime I told the boys. ‘Offense, just score. There’s no way Jeremy is going to lose this game in the face-off x.’ We’ve got that type of confidence in him and that kid is our energy.”