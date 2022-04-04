CANANDAIGUA — As they did in 2021, Canandaigua boys lacrosse opened their season against Geneva. A 10-2 victory for the Braves Saturday started the season for them as well as the Panthers, but Geneva still has much to look forward to this spring.
Taking the field for the first time since 2019 was Geneva senior Curtis Denison, who battled his way back from two ACL tears and scored both goals for the Panthers on the day.
“I feel so good for him. He’s worked so hard for this,” Geneva head coach Jeff Dunham said of seeing Denison back on the field. “I’ve never seen a kid with a better attitude about (the comeback) too. He didn’t get down on himself, he didn’t complain for two years to get back to this. I’m really proud of him.”
The smile on Denison’s face was beaming even after the loss.
“It’s been great,” Denison said on the road back to playing. “I’ve had a lot of support from a lot of people; my family, best friends, coaches. I’m just really happy to be out here.”
The eight-goal margin was not a great indicator of the game. A poor second quarter from Geneva gave the Braves the big cushion they needed to win, but the Panther defense began the game with fierce and tenacious play that kept Canandaigua from getting open looks and uncontested shots.
The Braves’ first two goals came on man-up opportunities and took the lead into the second quarter. Geneva senior goaltender Garrett Kayser made three saves in the first quarter and was instrumental to the Panthers defense all game long calling out Canandaigua’s offense and directing traffic.
“When he’s on, he’s on and he’s on about 99% of the time,” Dunham said about his senior goaltender. “He was seeing the ball well and made some big saves for us. More than anything Garrett doesn’t the credit for the leadership. He’s calling out the whole defense. He’s not just making the saves, he’s running the show.
The second quarter began with a laser goal from Braves senior Jaxon Grant from 15 yards out. Less than two minutes later, the moment Denison had been waiting two years for finally came. With the ball behind the net, junior Ryan Brown fired a cross feed in front of the net to Denison on the right side. Denison quickly caught and fired the ball off the lower left post and in to cut the deficit to 3-1.
“It’s a weight off my shoulders,” Denison said of scoring the goal. “I’m just back to where I love playing, I’m going to keep playing in the future and it just felt so good to get my first goal and hopefully it leads to more this season.”
In the final six minutes of the second quarter, Canandaigua stripped the momentum from Geneva and scored four unanswered goals to end the half up 7-1.
“We had a rough second quarter but I think the kids were resilient and bounced back from it,” Dunham said. “Defense was more adaptable as the game went on, that was good. I think they kept fighting. (Canandaigua) has got a heck of a defense so I was impressed to see them fight and battle all game long.”
Geneva settled back in on defense and allowed just one goal in the third but struggled to put points on the board. The Panthers offense was able to protect the ball on offense and freshman pair of Austin Moore and Max Heieck showed big promise dictating the offense from the top of the offensive zone.
“That was their first ever varsity game,” Denison said. “Really proud of how they showed up today.”
The third quarter style of play continued into the fourth with both teams trading possessions without many goals scored. Down 8-1, Denison potted his second in style. With the ball on the left side, Denison evaded and split two Braves defenders, cut to the middle and fired a goal past Jack Faiola for his second of the game at 6:51.
That would be the final spark from Geneva as Canandaigua scored two final goals to finish the game off with a big win. Senior Jaxon Grant ended with three goals and three assists, Drew Williamee ended with a hat-trick and one assist and Sean Olvany rounded out the Braves players with multiple points with a goal and two assists.
“It’s a long season,” Denison said. “So we’re going to fix some stuff when we get back to Geneva and build some confidence and hopefully lead to one thing at the end of the year.”